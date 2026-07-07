Ojulari urges stronger partnerships to unlock Africa’s energy potential

Key points

NNPC Ltd. GCEO Bashir Ojulari called for stronger global and continental partnerships to unlock Africa’s energy resources.

He said Africa’s greatest challenge is institutional fragmentation rather than a shortage of resources or talent.

Ojulari stressed that collaboration is essential for attracting investment, strengthening energy security and driving industrialisation.

He said NNPC Ltd.’s transformation agenda is anchored on building partnerships across the energy value chain.

Main story

The Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC Ltd., Bashir Ojulari, has called for stronger global and continental partnerships to unlock Africa’s vast energy resources and drive sustainable economic growth.

Ojulari made the call on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the opening of the 2026 Nigerian Oil and Gas (NOG) Energy Week in Abuja.

Speaking on the theme, “Forging Africa’s Strategic Energy Growth Through Global Collaboration,” the NNPC boss said Africa’s greatest challenge was not a lack of hydrocarbon resources or talent, but the fragmentation of the institutions needed to transform resources into prosperity.

He said no nation, company or institution could maximise the value of its energy resources in isolation.

“Collaboration has become imperative in an increasingly interconnected global energy landscape,” he said.

Reflecting on NNPC Ltd.’s transformation journey, Ojulari recalled that at the 2025 edition of the conference, he had emphasised rebuilding trust, restoring accountability and creating value.

According to him, the company’s commitment to performance, transparency and accountability remains unwavering.

He, however, said events over the past year had reinforced the importance of partnerships in achieving sustainable energy development.

“The defining challenge facing Africa today is not a shortage of hydrocarbons; it is not a shortage of talent, and it is not a shortage of opportunity,” Ojulari said.

“It is the persistent fragmentation of the ecosystem required to convert resources into prosperity.”

He said successful energy economies depend on effective collaboration among governments, national oil companies, investors, operators, regulators, financial institutions, technology providers, research institutions and host communities.

The NNPC Ltd. GCEO noted that weaknesses in any part of the value chain could delay investments and stall projects, leaving resource-rich nations unable to realise their full economic potential.

Ojulari said recent geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and disruptions to global shipping routes had further highlighted the importance of energy security and resilient partnerships.

According to him, the global energy system is undergoing significant changes, with evolving supply chains, shifting trade flows, rapid technological advancement and increasingly selective capital.

“The winners of the next energy era will not necessarily be those with the largest reserves,” he said.

“They will be those who can build the most effective partnerships and the most resilient ecosystems around those reserves.”

Ojulari said Africa possesses about 17 per cent of global natural gas reserves, substantial oil resources, abundant renewable energy potential and a youthful population capable of driving future growth.

He, however, lamented that the continent continued to attract only a small share of global energy investment.

He called for a shift from transactional relationships to strategic partnerships, integrated value chains and industrialisation driven by Africa’s energy resources.

Speaking on Nigeria’s priorities, Ojulari advocated deeper collaboration among NNPC Ltd., international oil companies, indigenous operators, financial institutions, regulators, technology firms, universities and local service providers.

He also stressed the need for stable and transparent regulatory frameworks, stronger research-industry linkages and accelerated development of indigenous technical capacity.

According to him, NNPC Ltd.’s transformation agenda is anchored on building partnerships across the energy value chain.

He said the company’s production growth, gas monetisation, refining ambitions and energy transition plans all depend on collaboration with technical partners, financiers, researchers, infrastructure developers and technology providers.

“We increasingly view NNPC Limited not merely as an energy producer but as an ecosystem builder, connecting capital, technology, policy, talent and markets to create lasting value for Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

The issues

Africa holds significant oil, gas and renewable energy resources but continues to attract a relatively small share of global energy investment. Industry stakeholders have consistently identified regulatory uncertainty, infrastructure gaps, financing constraints and fragmented institutions as major obstacles to unlocking the continent’s energy potential. Greater collaboration among governments, investors, regulators, financial institutions and technology providers is increasingly seen as critical to accelerating investment, strengthening energy security and supporting industrialisation.

What’s being said

“Collaboration has become imperative in an increasingly interconnected global energy landscape.” — Bashir Ojulari, GCEO, NNPC Ltd.

“The winners of the next energy era will not necessarily be those with the largest reserves. They will be those who can build the most effective partnerships and the most resilient ecosystems around those reserves.” — Bashir Ojulari

What’s next

Stakeholders at the 2026 Nigerian Oil and Gas Energy Week are expected to continue discussions on strengthening partnerships, attracting investment and advancing policies aimed at accelerating Africa’s energy development and transition.

Bottom line

Ojulari says Africa’s energy future will depend not only on its abundant natural resources but on its ability to build strong partnerships that attract investment, strengthen institutions and drive sustainable economic growth.