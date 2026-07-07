Delta partners TCN to strengthen electricity transmission

Key points

Delta Government is partnering with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to improve electricity transmission across the state.

The initiative aims to remove transmission bottlenecks and strengthen grid stability.

Officials inspected key transmission facilities in Sapele, Warri and Ughelli.

The Warri 132kV Transmission Station is expected to improve power supply to several communities when fully integrated.

Main story

The Delta Government says it is ramping up efforts to deliver more reliable electricity through a strategic partnership with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure stable power supply across the state.

The State Commissioner for Energy, Mr Michael Anoka, disclosed this while leading a high-level technical delegation on an assessment tour of key TCN transmission facilities in Sapele, Warri and Ughelli on Monday.

Anoka said the renewed collaboration is aimed at removing critical transmission bottlenecks, improving grid stability and ensuring electricity generated within Delta is efficiently distributed to homes, businesses and industrial clusters.

According to him, the initiative aligns with Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori’s MORE Agenda, which prioritises stronger infrastructure, industrial growth and improved living standards through a more dependable electricity supply.

He noted that although Delta possesses substantial electricity generation capacity, inadequate transmission infrastructure has limited its full potential, making strategic investments in the network essential for economic development.

Anoka said the state government and TCN have agreed on critical interventions designed to strengthen the transmission network, eliminate longstanding constraints and improve electricity distribution across residential and industrial communities.

He expressed confidence that the partnership would accelerate transmission upgrades, support industrial expansion, reduce business costs and provide the reliable electricity needed to sustain long-term economic growth in the state.

As part of the assessment, the delegation inspected the Warri 132kV Transmission Station, which is expected to boost electricity supply to Effurun, Osubi, Ovwian/Orerokpe, Uvwie, Udu and neighbouring communities when fully integrated.

The team also visited the TCN Delta Sub-Region Office in Ughelli, where the Assistant Manager, Mr Ken Chukwuemeka, conducted officials around the Afiesere Transmission Station as part of efforts to strengthen power infrastructure across the state.

The issues

Although Delta is one of Nigeria’s major electricity-producing states, inadequate transmission infrastructure has constrained the evacuation and distribution of available power. Strengthening the transmission network is considered critical to improving grid reliability, supporting industrial development and ensuring that generated electricity reaches homes and businesses efficiently.

What’s being said

“The renewed collaboration is aimed at removing critical transmission bottlenecks, improving grid stability and ensuring electricity generated within Delta is efficiently distributed.” — Michael Anoka, Delta State Commissioner for Energy

“The partnership with TCN will accelerate transmission upgrades, support industrial expansion, reduce business costs and provide reliable electricity needed to sustain long-term economic growth.” — Michael Anoka

What’s next

The Delta Government and TCN are expected to implement the agreed transmission upgrades, while the Warri 132kV Transmission Station will be integrated into the network to improve electricity supply to communities across the state.

Bottom line

Delta is partnering with TCN to strengthen its transmission network, with the state expecting improved grid stability and more reliable electricity supply to support economic growth.