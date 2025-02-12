Oil Prices Rise Over Supply Concerns, But Trade Tariffs Could Slow Gains

On Tuesday, global oil prices continued to rise as concerns over Russian and Iranian oil supplies increased. However, fears of a potential slowdown in global economic growth due to U.S. trade tariffs are limiting the price surge.

Brent crude rose by 98 cents (1.3%) to $76.85 per barrel (as of 10:11 GMT).

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude increased by 92 cents (1.3%) to $73.24 per barrel.

This follows a nearly 2% increase in oil prices in the previous trading session, after three consecutive weeks of losses.

Why Are Oil Prices Increasing?

According to PVM oil analyst John Evans, two main factors are pushing prices up:

U.S. Sanctions on Iran and Russia: The United States is cracking down on Iranian oil exports.

Sanctions are also restricting Russian oil shipments to China and India (two of the world’s biggest oil buyers). Tight Supply from Asia: Reduced supply has led to higher demand for crude oil in Asian markets.

What Could Slow Oil Prices?

While supply issues are pushing prices up, other factors could limit the increase, including:

New U.S. Trade Tariffs On Monday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a sharp increase in tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to the U.S.

These tariffs apply to imports from Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and other countries.

Trade wars can slow down global economic growth, which reduces demand for oil. Potential Slowdown in U.S. Economic Growth A Reuters poll suggests the U.S. Federal Reserve might delay cutting interest rates.

Keeping interest rates high could slow economic growth, reducing energy demand. China’s Retaliation Against U.S. Tariffs After Trump imposed an extra 10% tariff on Chinese goods, China retaliated by adding 10% duties on U.S. crude oil imports.

This could reduce demand for American oil, affecting global oil markets.

What’s Next?