Jigawa State Police Commissioner Warns New Constables Against Indiscipline, Others

The Jigawa State Police Command has officially welcomed 448 newly graduated police constables who completed a six-month intensive training program at the Police College in Kaduna. The recruits were formally received by the State Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdullahi, during a ceremony held at the parade ground in Dutse on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shi’isu Adam, CP Abdullahi charged the new constables to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and integrity in the discharge of their duties. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the Nigeria Police Act and Regulations, as well as other federal laws, to ensure effective and ethical policing.

“As officers of the law, you must remain disciplined and abide by the rules and regulations that govern your conduct. Your actions must reflect integrity, honesty, and respect for human rights at all times,” the Commissioner stated.

CP Abdullahi also issued a stern warning against corruption and financial impropriety, urging the constables to avoid unnecessary loans and unethical practices that could undermine their credibility and tarnish the reputation of the police force. “You must be mindful of your actions and avoid any behavior that could bring disrepute to the Nigeria Police Force,” he cautioned.

The new constables, comprising both General Duty officers and Specialists, have been directed to undergo additional training in practical police duties, weapons handling, musketry, and combat operations. This advanced training will be conducted by the Department of Operations and the Mobile Base, 35PMF Dutse, in strict compliance with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The Commissioner reiterated the importance of adhering to SOPs and maintaining professionalism in all interactions with the public. “You must respect the rights of citizens and carry out your duties with a sense of responsibility and fairness,” he said.

CP Abdullahi further encouraged the recruits to remain dedicated to their roles and contribute to making Jigawa State a safer and more secure environment. “You have a critical role to play in maintaining law and order. Your commitment to duty will directly impact the safety and well-being of our communities,” he added.

The Commissioner concluded by reaffirming the Command’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity within the force. “We will continue to strive for excellence and ensure that the Nigeria Police Force remains a symbol of trust and reliability,” he said.

The induction of the new constables marks a significant step in bolstering the manpower and operational capacity of the Jigawa State Police Command, as it continues its efforts to combat crime and ensure public safety across the state.