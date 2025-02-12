Senate To Review 2025 Budget Report Before Final Approval

The Nigerian Senate is set to receive and review the final report on the proposed N54.2 trillion 2025 national budget. The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, announced that the Committee on Appropriations will present the report during the Senate’s plenary session either on Wednesday or Thursday this week.

Akpabio made this statement on Tuesday while the Senate was discussing a different matter— a bill seeking to establish a Federal University of Agriculture in Abak, Akwa Ibom State.

He stressed the urgency of concluding all discussions on the budget, explaining that some Senators were absent from the chamber because they were finalizing the 2025 Appropriation Bill report.

“We need to finish the budget debate quickly so we can focus on finalizing and approving the 2025 Appropriation Bill,” Akpabio stated.

Meanwhile, the Senate also passed five new bills for first reading. These bills include:

Amendment to the 1999 Constitution ,

, Amendment to the Armed Forces Act ,

, Amendment to the Federal Medical Centres Act, among others.

In addition, a bill to modify the Federal University of Agriculture Act and create a new university in Abak, Akwa Ibom State has successfully passed the second reading. The Senate has now assigned this bill to the Committee on Agriculture, which has three weeks to review it before reporting back to the Senate.