Oil Pipeline Explosion Rocks Community in Ogun State

By Victor Okeh
- July 2, 2018
OIL & GAS, SOCIETY
A massive explosion has rocked Ilara area near Ogijo in Ogun State after a vandalised pipeline exploded, THISDAY has exclusively gathered.

The explosion occured at about 10pm on Sunday  and fire was still raging as at 3am on Monday.
According to sources, the pipeline was vandalised sometime last week and the valve was left open with fuel gushing out unhindered.
Sources claimed the community did not report the case as they should  have.
 Details are still sketchy as to what caused the vandalised pipeline to explode.
Residents of the area were said to have fled their homes to safety as fire spread.
When contacted, the Commander, 174 Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Benedict Ezeh, said details were still sketchy.
He however  said he had already called the area manager at Mosimi Depot to immediately shut down the pipeline as a first measure towards extinguishing the inferno.
He said the battalion received distress calls from residents of the area about the massive explosion.
*More details later

