Oil & Gas | Pre-Qualification Tender: Provision of Bottom Hole Pressure (BHP) Survey And Slickline Service In OML 111 at Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited

NIGERIAN PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY LIMITED (NPDC)

(A SUBSIDIARY OF NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION)

62/64 SAPELE ROAD,

P.M.B. 1262 BENIN CITY, NIGERIA

PRE-QUALIFICATION TENDER

TENDER TITLE: PROVISION OF BOTTOM HOLE PRESSURE (BHP) SURVEY AND SLICKLINE SERVICE IN OML 111.

TENDER NUMBER: AM/OML111/TD/0418/0094E

(1) INTRODUCTION:

Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Limited (NPDC) has a requirement for PROVISION OF BOTTOM HOLE PRESSURE (BHP) SURVEY AND SLICKLINE SERVICE IN OML 111. NPDC therefore, invites reputable and competent companies for the provision of the service for her maintenance operations.

The scope of works and services for the above project include all works and services necessary for and incidental to but not limited to the following:

Bottom Hole Pressure and temperature (BHP&T) measurements using downhole memory gauges.

Bottom hole sampling of reservoir fluids

Running, setting and pulling down hole (subsurface) production equipment

Fishing and retrieval of tools and or other objects dropped in hole

Tubing integrity testing, Swabbing & bailing operations

Provision of any other services associated with slick-line operations

Any other relevant works necessary for the successful performance of the contract to the satisfaction of NPDC inclusive of Provision of training on slick line operations.

Submission to NPDC, of a close-out report at the completion of each operation

MANDATORY/PRE-QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS:

To qualify for consideration and in line with the Nigerian Content Development policy, interested companies or consortia (which may comprise both Original Equipment Manufacturers/suitable Multinationals and Nigerian/ indigenous service providers) are required to submit the following documents. Failure to submit any of the under-listed documents for each member in the case of consortia may result in the disqualification of the individual member and entire consortium.

(1) Full details of Company profiles, including details of ownership of each alliance member if Contractor is a consortium or alliance.

(2) Copy of Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) registration certificate in relevant area.

(3) Evidence of registration into the NIPEX Joint Qualification System (JQSJ/NNPC/NPDC)

(4) Evidence of registration/certification with CAC form C02 and C07 Current income tax clearance certificate for last three (3) years.

(5) Current income tax clearance certificate for the last three (3) years

(6) Evidence of financial capability, Company’s financial details and audited accounts over the last three (3) years.

(7) Organisation structure, available manpower with a list of key professional staff with their CV. CVs shall be those of key personnel that would work on this project and who are key to the successful execution of the work, detailing educational and experience level and industry certification attained.

(8) Provide in detail Company’s Health, Safety, Environment & Security policy and management systems.

(9) Evidence of past relevant experience and successful performance in the provision of similar services.

(10) To be eligible for this tender exercise, interested Companies are required to be registered with NNPC/NPDC for this category of service. Successfully pre-qualified suppliers in these categories will be invited to submit Technical Sid.

(11) To be eligible, all tenderers’ must comply with the Nigerian Content requirements as contained in item 4 below.

Contract Strategy:

The Strategy is to engage the service of a contractor to execute the services on call-out basis for a period of Two (2) years with an option for extension. Following this advertisement, companies will be evaluated and ranked based on their performance. Contract shall be awarded to the lowest evaluated responsive bidder.

(4) NIGERIAN CONTENT DEVELOPMENT;

As requested by the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010, each Contractor will be required to:

(1) Demonstrate that the entity proposed for execution of the service is a Nigerian Registered Company, or Nigerian Registered Company as the contracting entity in genuine alliance or joint venture with foreign company with details on scope and responsibilities of parties for this work Such companies must show evidence of joint venture binding agreement duly signed by the CEO of both companies including evidence or plans of physical operational presence and set-up in Nigeria.

(2) International or multinational companies working through a Nigerian subsidiary must demonstrate that a minimum of 50% of equipment to be deployed for execution of the work shall be owned by the Nigerian subsidiary by providing a list of equipment for this tender and including those that will be owned by the Nigerian subsidiary.

(3) Furnish details of company ownership and shareholding structure with photocopies of Forms CAC2 and CAC7.

(4) Provide a Nigerian Content Plan with detailed description of the role, work scope, man-hours and responsibilities of all the Nigerian companies and personnel that will be involved in executing the work also provide details of Nigeria Content focal point or manager

(5) State proposed total scope of work to be conducted by Nigerian personnel (whether contracted directly or under subcontract agreements) with names and addresses including evidences of well-equipped offices and workshop.

(6) Provide detailed plan for staff training and development.

(7) Provide detailed description of the location of in-country offices.

Interested Companies are to note that pursuant to NPDC (NNPC) and Federal Government Policy to provide opportunities for Nigerian contractors and the development of local expertise, all the applicants must comply fully with the NOGICD Act to give preference to Nigerian companies or foreign companies with Nigerian affiliate and local ownership, which demonstrate willingness to execute the project to the satisfaction of the Nigerian Content requirements and guidelines. Each applicant is enjoined to avail themselves of the requirements of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act for full compliance.

Nigerian Petroleum Development Company on behalf of the Joint Venture partners is committed to fully comply with the requirements of the NOGICD Act. In maximizing the local content of this project, pre-qualifiers are requested to give full details of their strategy for the local content implementation in order to comply fully with the taw. In compliance with NOGICD Act requirements for Research & Development therefore, the following should be noted:

(1) All Operators or project promoters in the Oil and Gas industry launching service contracts or other applicable projects with completion period of 12 months and above shall provide R&D implementation arrangement with at least one applicable R&D cluster approved by the Board as part of the Operator’s Nigerian Content Plan for the project or service. The arrangement shall be in the form of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and indicate how the Operator will deploy the Cluster for any R&D requirements during the contract phase and the first five years of the service life of the field, facility or plant.

(2) All Operators are to include in their ITT documents, a requirement that any service company bidding for such a project shall submit as part of Nigerian Content requirement, a signed MOA between it and one of the R&D Clusters relevant to the project. All service companies are required to sign an MOA with any of the research Clusters. The MOA shall indicate how the service company intends to use the relevant research Clusters during project execution to the satisfaction of the Board. The MOA shall form part of the documents to be reviewed at technical evaluation stage.

(5) CLOSING DATE:

All interested bidders who are registered with NNPC/NPDC as at 15:00 hours on June 14, 2018, being the advert closing date shall submit their comprehensive prequalification Document titled: PROVISION OF BOTTOM HOLE PRESSURE (BHP) SURVEY AND SICKLINE SERVICES IN OML 111 to the address below:

The Secretary,

Bid Management Committee (BMC),

SCMD, Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC),

62/64 Sapele Road, Benin City, Edo State,

Nigeria.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

(1) All costs incurred in preparing and processing this prequalification and responding to this Tender Opportunity shall be to the Contractor’s own account.

(2) This Advert shall neither be construed as any form of commitment on the part of OPERATOR to award any contract to any Contractor and or associated contractors, sub-contractors or agents, nor shall it entitle Prequalified Contractors to make any claims whatsoever, and/or seek any indemnity from OPERATOR and/or any of its partners by virtue of such Contractors having been pre-qualified.

(3) The tendering process shall be undertaken in accordance with the NNPC contracting process in compliance with Public Procurement Act 2007

(4) NPDC will communicate only with authorised officers of the qualifying Companies at each stage of the Tender process, as necessary, and will NOT communicate through individuals or appointed Agents.

(5) NPDC will not enter into correspondence with any company or individual on why a company was short-listed or not short-listed.

Disclaimer

This advertisement of “Tender Opportunity” shall not be construed as a commitment on the part of NPDC/NNPC, nor shall it entitle companies to make claims whatsoever and/or seek any indemnity from NPDC/NNPC and/or any of its partners by virtue of such companies having responded to this advertisement.