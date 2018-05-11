Business & Economy | Advertisement For Cash Transfer Programme By Christian Rural Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN)

Overview

TEAR FUND

ADVERTISEMENT FOR CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME

CRUDAN is seeking a Supplier For : Cash Transfer to 2,727 Households and 40

IGA Groups in Askira Uba, Gwoza and Mafa LGAs of Borno State

TENDER REFERENCE: CRU/NJR4/2018/001

Christian Rural Urban Development Association of Nigeria (CRUDAN) is a community -driven faith-based NGO. We are committed to working in places and with families that have the greatest need and vulnerability irrespective of tribe, colour, gender, age or religion. CRUDAN is working to provide support and help to reduce the suffering of returnees who have temporary been displaced, and who are residing in some camps and some host/Returned communities in North East Nigeria (further and more detailed information on CRUDAN can be found on the Internet site, www.crudan.org). CRUDAN requests assistance in connection with the implementation of a project entitled: Humanitarian Emergency Response for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in North East Nigeria. You are hereby invited to submit your tender in connection with Cash Transfer to 2,727 Households and 40 IGA Groups in Askira Uba, Mafa and Gwoza LGAs all in Borno State. In preparing your tender, you should take into account the non-profit status and activities of CRUDAN by submitting your best commercial terms in Naira (NGN) inclusive of Withholding Tax (WHT). Your Bid proposal should clearly state the timeframe that the Cash will be fully delivered. All interested to bid should collect a copy of Tender Dossier and supplier’s form in CRUDAN office Gibson Jallo Way (Army Barracks Road) Before La’ Birem Junction Jimeta Yola Adamawa State or contact Helen Timothy on helentheblessed@gmail.com

VERIFICATION

Documents to accompany the BID at submission:

(1) Business Registration Documents

(2) References including phones Numbers and Evidence of similar work with Nigeria-based None-Profit/ Humanitarian Organisations.

(3) Detailed Company Profile

Contact person: Helen Timothy (Procurement Officer)

Email address: Helentheblessed@gmail.com

Yola Office: Army Baracks Road, Jimeta Yola, Adamawa State.

Telephone number: 08036147381, 08032424795

Closing Date: The last date for submitting your Bids is 14th May, 2018 by 2:00pm, Nigeria Local Time.