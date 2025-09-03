NYSC Resumes Payment Of Arrears After Two-Month Pause

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has resumed the payment of arrears, making its first disbursement on Wednesday after a two-month pause since the last payment on June 3. The arrears are tied to the recently approved ₦77,000 monthly allowance for corps members by the Federal Government.

On April 5, the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, assured that both serving and recently discharged corps members would benefit from the increment once funds were released. Speaking at the Batch A 2025 Pre-Mobilisation Workshop in Abuja, Nafiu said:

“Once funds are released to us to offset the arrears, we will pay them. Even our corps members who passed out recently will benefit. We have their bank details. Nigerians should not fret about that because the government is both responsible and responsive to their needs.”

Some ex-corps members who received the payments on Wednesday described the move as unexpected but encouraging, noting that it reaffirmed the value of their contributions during service.

The arrears cover the period between July 2024 and March 2025, easing frustrations over the delayed implementation of the new allowance, which the Federal Government introduced as part of efforts to cushion economic hardship for Nigerian youth.