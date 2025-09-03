U.S. Donates $32.5m To WFP For Food And Nutrition Support In Nigeria

The United States Government has provided the World Food Programme (WFP) with $32.5 million to support food and nutrition interventions in Nigeria. In a statement issued on Wednesday by Aishah Gambari of the U.S. Embassy in Abuja, the funds are targeted at saving lives through food and nutrition assistance in conflict-affected areas.

According to the statement, the contribution will enable WFP to reach 764,205 beneficiaries across the Northeast and Northwest. This includes 41,569 pregnant and breastfeeding women and girls, as well as 43,235 children, who will receive complementary nutrition top-ups through electronic food vouchers.

The WFP, the world’s largest humanitarian organization, is funded entirely by voluntary donations from governments, corporations, and private individuals. The U.S. remains its largest single donor, contributing over $2.9 billion in 2023 alone.

As the United Nations’ food-assistance arm, WFP operates in more than 120 countries, delivering emergency food relief and supporting long-term food security. Its work spans nutrition projects for mothers and children, school feeding programs, and resilience-building against climate-related shocks.

In recognition of its global impact, WFP received the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for efforts in combating hunger, promoting peace, and preventing the use of hunger as a weapon of war.