WHO warns Venezuela’s health system under strain after twin earthquakes

Key points

WHO says Venezuela’s healthcare system is under severe pressure following last week’s twin earthquakes.

More than 1,700 people have been confirmed dead and about 5,000 injured.

At least three health facilities were destroyed, while six others sustained damage.

WHO warns displaced populations face heightened risks of disease outbreaks due to low vaccination coverage.

Main story

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that Venezuela’s healthcare system is under significant strain following last week’s twin earthquakes, which damaged hospitals, disrupted medical services and left several healthcare workers missing.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier disclosed this during a press briefing in Geneva, saying the earthquakes had killed more than 1,700 people and injured about 5,000 others after hundreds of buildings were destroyed or damaged.

According to him, a preliminary assessment of 21 health facilities in the affected areas found that at least three health centres had been critically destroyed, while six others were either damaged or only partially operational.

He said the remaining facilities were still functioning but were operating under considerable pressure.

Lindmeier said the assessment revealed severe disruption to healthcare delivery, with overcrowded facilities, chaotic patient flow and growing surgical backlogs.

He also disclosed that several healthcare workers specialising in maternity care in La Guaira remained missing, creating what he described as a critical gap in obstetric services.

The WHO further expressed concern about the health conditions facing thousands of people displaced by the earthquakes.

Lindmeier warned that overcrowded shelters and relatively low vaccination coverage had increased the risk of outbreaks of diseases such as yellow fever and dengue fever.

He said WHO and its partners were continuing to assess health needs and support emergency response efforts in the affected communities.

The issues

Natural disasters often place immense pressure on healthcare systems by damaging medical infrastructure, disrupting essential services and increasing the risk of infectious disease outbreaks among displaced populations. Maintaining emergency healthcare services and disease surveillance is critical during the recovery phase.

What’s being said

“Preliminary findings reveal chaotic service delivery and patient flow, marked by overcrowding (and) growing surgical backlogs.” — Christian Lindmeier, WHO spokesperson

“The thousands of people displaced by the quakes are also at risk of disease outbreaks like yellow fever and dengue, especially given relatively low vaccination coverage.” — Christian Lindmeier

What’s next

WHO and humanitarian partners are expected to continue supporting emergency medical services, assess damaged health facilities and strengthen disease surveillance and vaccination efforts to prevent secondary public health emergencies.

Bottom line

The twin earthquakes have compounded Venezuela’s humanitarian challenges, leaving its healthcare system under severe pressure as authorities and aid agencies race to restore medical services and prevent disease outbreaks.