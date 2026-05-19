NUP praises Soludo for clearing N22b inherited gratuities arrears

Key points

The South-East Zone of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners praised Governor Chukwuma Soludo for clearing four years of outstanding gratuities.

The cleared gratuities spanned from 2017 to 2020 and amounted to N22 billion inherited from the previous Anambra State administration.

Union leaders urged other South-East governors to emulate the prompt payment structure and prioritize pension rate harmonization.

The NUP demanded the immediate implementation of the proposed N32,000 minimum pension once officially announced by the Federal Government.

The union reminded authorities of N490.18 million in unpaid benefits meant for primary school pensioners from the 2002 and 2003 periods.

Main Story

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners, South-East Zone, has praised Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra for clearing four years of outstanding gratuities owed retirees.

The union said the gratuities, covering 2017 to 2020, amounted to N22 billion inherited from the previous administration in Anambra. South-East Chairman of the union, Mr Anthony Ugozor, gave the commendation during the zonal meeting held on Monday in Awka.

He urged governors across the South-East to emulate Soludo by prioritizing pensioners’ welfare and ensuring prompt payment of retirement benefits.

The report indicated that monthly pensions under the current state administration have remained consistent alongside a non-taxable monthly stipend of N10,000 paid since October 2024.

However, the union highlighted critical legacy issues, including N490.18 million meant for primary school pensioners from the 2002 and 2003 periods that remains held by the Local Government Pension Board.

State Head of Service, Mrs Ngozi Iwuno, assured retirees of the administration’s continued commitment to their welfare, while organized labor confirmed that top government officials are already reviewing modalities for implementing the upcoming national pension structure.

The Issues

Historic pension rate disparities mean that workers who retired on identical grade levels receive unequal monthly payments despite facing identical economic realities.

Administrative delays at the Local Government Pension Board have stalled old primary school funds while some entitled beneficiaries have died awaiting payment.

State executives face mounting fiscal pressure to harmonize local pension structures immediately following federal adjustments to the national minimum pension.

What’s Being Said

“A retiree in 2020 may earn N15,000, while another retired in 2025 receives N25,000 on the same grade level,” union leader Mr Anthony Ugozor noted regarding payment disparities.

“In light of the approved federal minimum pension of N32,000, we urge governors to effect the adjustment immediately after the official announcement,” Ugozor added.

Union President Mr Godwin Abumisi stated that “the approval of pension harmonisation by President Bola Tinubu had produced encouraging outcomes for retirees.”

Abumisi maintained that “the harmonisation policy remained essential for improved pensions and enhanced welfare benefits for pensioners across the country.”

What’s Next

Top government officials in Anambra will conclude their operational review of the modalities required to implement the new N32,000 minimum pension structure.

Pensioners’ union representatives will increase pressure on the Local Government Pension Board to release the trapped 2002 and 2003 primary school retiree funds.

Organized labor groups will monitor other South-East state executives to demand the replication of Anambra’s arrears clearance model.

Bottom Line Anambra’s clearance of N22 billion in inherited pension liabilities has set a benchmark for retirement welfare in the South-East, shifting the union’s focus toward solving historical grade-level payment disparities and fast-tracking the upcoming N32,000 minimum pension floor.