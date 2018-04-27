NSE Index Sheds 0.01% on Extended Bear Run

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Thursday, April 26, depreciated slightly, extending the losing streak recorded the previous trading session.

As such, the All-Share Index, NSE ASI slumped by 0.01 percent with the year-to-date return finishing at 6.56 percent. Meanwhile the market capitalisation advanced by N49.5 billion to close at N14.771 trillion.

Market breadth closed negative with 14 price gainers paired against 26 price losers. Okomu sat atop the gainers’, soaring by N3.65k to settle at N77.15k per share, and was trailed by Nigerian Breweries, which surged by N2.20k to close at N127 per share.

Unilever Nigeria added N1.90k to end at N54.90k per share, Flour Mills leaped by N1.10k to finish at N35.20k per share, and Oando jumped by 45k to settle at N9.15k per share.

At the other side, Mobil oil Nigeria topped the laggards’ chart after shedding N2 to settle at N170 per share.

Conversely, NASCON depreciated by 55k to close at N20.25k per share, while FBN Holdings depreciated by 45k to finish at N11.75k per share.

Lafarge shed 40k to close at N42 per share, while Dangote Flour decreased by 20k to settle at N14 per share.

GTBank emerged the most active stock, selling 63.5 million shares valued at N2.8 billion. It was followed by Diamond Bank, which traded 60 million equities worth N116.8 million, and FBN Holdings, which transacted 42.8 million units for N515.1 million.

C&I Leasing sold 27.8 million shares at the market on Thursday worth N35.3 million, while Transcorp exchanged 20.4 million equities valued at N35 million.

At the close of trading, a total of 378.2 million equities exchanged hands in 4,780 deals worth N6.3 billion compared with the 351 million units sold yesterday in 5,020 deals valued at N4.6 billion.