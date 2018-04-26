NSE Index Up 0.11%, As Bull Crawls Back Into Shell

Trading activities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Wednesday, April 25, fell under bear pressure just after the bourse witnessed recovery the previous trading session.

As a result, the All Share Index of the Bourse, NSE-ASI slumped by 0.11%, following the loss in the Industrial Goods sector.

Market breadth index closed flat with 24 advancing stocks paired against 23 declining stocks. FO was the day’s biggest gainer growing by 10.16%, while FBNH dropped 8.96% recording the worst performance of the day.

The Sectoral performance chart showed NSE Industrial Index crumbling by 1.42% following the sell-off in WAPCO and Dangote Cement.

NSE Oil & Gas Index on the other hand, appreciated by 2.33%, largely driven by the 10.18% gain in FO and 3.79% gain in Seplat.

NSE Consumer Goods Index advanced by 1.74%, following the 4.99% gain in Nestle, 3.65% gain in Dangote Flour, 1.49% gain in FlourMill and 0.95% gain in Dangote Sugar.

NSE Banking Index edged higher by 0.16%, largely driven by the buy interest in UBN, UBA and Access Bank.

At the close of trading, FBNH emerged the most actively traded with 80million units of shares worth N1.01billion.