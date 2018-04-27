Naira Stable at N363/$ at Parallel Market

The Nigerian Naira on Thursday, April 26, remained stable at the parallel segment of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market.

The local currency exchanged at the rate of N363 against the greenback at the black market.Against the British Pound Sterling, the naira weakened marginally to N507 from N505 recorded on Wednesday and maintained the same rate of N445 against the European Single Currency, Euro.

At the Bureau De Change, BDC, window showed the naira closed at N362 to the dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N507 and N445, respectively.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN had on Wednesday pumped a fresh tranche of 210 million dollars to the FX market to boost liquidity.

Following the new release of money traders have opined that the weekly interventions of the apex bank in the foreign exchange market would lead to a further appreciation of the naira at the parallel market.