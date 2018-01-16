NSE Index Kicks Off New Week With 0.51% Gain

Trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, on Monday, January 15, kicked off the new week on a positive note pushing up market value.

As such, the All-Share Index surges by 220.10 points or 0.51 per cent to close higher at 43,119.00 against 42,898.90 achieved on Friday.

Likewise, the market capitalisation which opened at N15.368 trillion soared by N76 billion to close at N15.447 trillion.

A breakdown of the price movement chart showed International Breweries and Dangote Cement leading the advancers’ leaping by N3 each to close at N63 and N255 per share respectively.

Guaranty Trust Bank trailed with a gain of N1.10 to close at N50.10, while PZ inched N1 to close at N23.99 per share. Zenith Bank added 74k to close at N32 per share.

Conversely, Lafarge Africa led the day’s laggards with a drop of N4.99 to close at N54.06 per share. Forte Oil crashed N4.69 to close at N50.15, while Nigerian Breweries dropped N1.97 to close at N149.08 per share.

Flour Mills fell by N1.35 to close at N30, while Dangote Sugar lost 97k to close at N20.30 per share.

Transcorp was the toast of investors accounting for 193.90 million shares valued at N400.08 million. Diamond Bank followed with a turnover of 85.66 million shares worth N221.86 million, while FCMB Group sold 57.57 million shares valued at N157.89 million.

Fidelity Bank traded 55.85 million shares worth N179. 74 million, while Access Bank accounted for 35.31 million shares worth N414.25 million.

The volume of shares transacted closed lower with an exchange of 730.62 million shares valued at N6.30 billion in 7,974 deals.This was in contrast with a turnover of 1.39 billion shares worth N15.37 billion exchanged in 11,385 deals on Friday.