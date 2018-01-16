AVIATION JOB | Qatar Airways Recruitment for Reservations & Ticketing Supervisor

Qatar Airways – Welcome to a world where ambitions fly high, From experienced pilots to dynamic professionals embarking on new careers, Qatar Airways is searching for talented individuals to join our award-winning team.

We take pride in our people- a dynamic and culturally diverse workforce is essential to why we are one of the finest and fastest growing airlines in the world.

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Reservations & Ticketing Supervisor



Ref No: QR16492

Location: Lagos

Job Function: Commercial

Employment Type: Full Time – Permanent

About Your Job

In this role, you will plan, supervise and support the reservation and ticketing agents in order to achieve optimal customer satisfaction and surpass the annual revenue targets.

You will also encourage teamwork, consistency of service and proper coordination.

Specific accountabilities include:

Supervise and motivate staff and ensure quality of work meets the Airline standard

Prepare staff roster to ensure proper distribution of manpower on weekly optimum utilization

Support the staff and customers to resolve difficult issues and problems pertaining to reservations and ticketing, on a daily basis

Handling customer requirements and cases professionally

Handle Group and Travel Agency inquiries

Dealing with all mishandled passengers, NORECs, and DNBs as required each day

Briefing staff on a day to day basis and keeping them updated with relevant changes in the industry and for QR products and services

Requirements

About You:

To be successful in this role, you will need a relevant Vocational, Tertiary or Trade qualification combined with a minimum of 4 years of job-related experience within the airline, travel or hospitality sectors.

A minimum of 4 years’ experience supervising staff is required and you will need to have completed a recognized IATA or Airline Advanced Passenger Tariff and Pricing Course and have a thorough knowledge in Pricing and Fares.

Ideally, you will have detailed knowledge of a Computer Reservation System (eg. Amadeus) and be fluent in both English and Arabic languages (written and spoken).

Remuneration

We offer competitive compensation and benefit packages.

Application Closing Date

17th January, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Note

You will be required to attach the following: