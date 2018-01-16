AVIATION JOB | Qatar Airways Recruitment for Reservations & Ticketing Supervisor

Qatar Airways – Welcome to a world where ambitions fly high, From experienced pilots to dynamic professionals embarking on new careers, Qatar Airways is searching for talented individuals to join our award-winning team.
We take pride in our people- a dynamic and culturally diverse workforce is essential to why we are one of the finest and fastest growing airlines in the world.
We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:
Job Title: Reservations & Ticketing Supervisor
Ref No: QR16492
Location: Lagos
Job Function: Commercial
Employment Type: Full Time – Permanent
About Your Job
- In this role, you will plan, supervise and support the reservation and ticketing agents in order to achieve optimal customer satisfaction and surpass the annual revenue targets.
- You will also encourage teamwork, consistency of service and proper coordination.
Specific accountabilities include:
- Supervise and motivate staff and ensure quality of work meets the Airline standard
- Prepare staff roster to ensure proper distribution of manpower on weekly optimum utilization
- Support the staff and customers to resolve difficult issues and problems pertaining to reservations and ticketing, on a daily basis
- Handling customer requirements and cases professionally
- Handle Group and Travel Agency inquiries
- Dealing with all mishandled passengers, NORECs, and DNBs as required each day
- Briefing staff on a day to day basis and keeping them updated with relevant changes in the industry and for QR products and services
Requirements
About You:
- To be successful in this role, you will need a relevant Vocational, Tertiary or Trade qualification combined with a minimum of 4 years of job-related experience within the airline, travel or hospitality sectors.
- A minimum of 4 years’ experience supervising staff is required and you will need to have completed a recognized IATA or Airline Advanced Passenger Tariff and Pricing Course and have a thorough knowledge in Pricing and Fares.
- Ideally, you will have detailed knowledge of a Computer Reservation System (eg. Amadeus) and be fluent in both English and Arabic languages (written and spoken).
Remuneration
We offer competitive compensation and benefit packages.
Application Closing Date
17th January, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY
Note
You will be required to attach the following:
- Resume / CV
- Copy of Highest Educational Certificate
- Copy of Passport
- NOC (Qatar Airways Group Employees Only)