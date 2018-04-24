NSE Crashes by 0.13% on Relentless Bear Hold

Transactions on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE on Monday, April 23, kicked off trading on the bourse for the new week with a downward trajectory.

Consequently, the All-Share Index, ASI, depreciated by 0.13 per cent or 50.96 points to close at 40,763.93 points, bringing down the year-to-date return to 6.59 percent. Similarly, the market capitalisation slumped by N1.8 billion to settle at N14.725 trillion.

Price movement chart showed Nigerian Breweries leading the day’s gainers’, soaring N3.60k to its share value to settle at N129.70k per share.

Forte Oil added N1.85k to close at N39.30k per share, while GlaxoSmithKline appreciated by N1.70k to finish at N32 per share.

Stanbic IBTC surged by N1 to close at N50 per share, while FBN Holdings increased by 60k to settle at N13.45k per share.

On the flip side, Flour Mills was the biggest loser of the day, dropping N1.65k to close at N33.55k per share. It was followed by Dangote Cement, which lost N1.50k to finish at N248 per share, and GTBank, which depreciated by 95k to end at N43.90k per share.

Dangote Sugar plunged by 85k to settle at N20.55k per share, while Lafarge also went down by 85k to close at N43.60k per share.

Law Union and Rock Insurance stock was the most traded of the day selling a total of 220.8 million units valued at N253.8 million.

Zenith Bank transacted 76.7 million shares worth N2 billion, while FBN Holdings exchanged 24.3 million equities for N318.7 million.

Nigerian Breweries sold 21 million equities valued at N2.7 billion, while Transcorp traded 17.7 million worth N30.7 million.

However, the volume and value of transactions recorded grew significantly with a total of 530.2 million shares exchanging hands in 4,567 deals worth N7.8 billion compared to the 242.3 million equities sold in 5,746 deals last Friday valued at N3 billion.