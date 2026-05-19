Abia deploys pilot biogas project to promote renewable energy and innovation

Ke ypoints

The Abia State Government deployed a pilot biogas installation at a secondary school in Owerrinta to evaluate local renewable energy viability.

Developed through the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, the pilot system is expected to commence organic gas production within four weeks.

State executives will monitor community acceptance and cost-effectiveness before implementing a wider rollout across other institutions.

In a parallel development, Abia secured approval to establish a specialized multi-sector committee for the federal “Energized Commercialization Now” initiative.

The new research committee will unite state universities, polytechnics, and private sector innovators to prepare market-ready local inventions for national commercialization.

Main Story

The Abia government says it has deployed a pilot biogas project in a secondary school at Owerrinta, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area, as part of efforts to promote renewable energy and innovation in the state.

The Commissioner for Science, Technology and Innovation, Mr. David Kalu, said this on Monday in Umuahia during a news conference on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting.

Kalu described the project as a locally-driven renewable energy initiative designed to test the viability, affordability and replicability of biogas technology in schools and institutions across the state.

The report indicated that the newly installed system is engineered to demonstrate the feasibility of generating clean energy directly from organic waste generated within institutional environments.

Government officials confirmed that the pilot setup will generate actionable research data during its operational testing phase.

The state intends to closely analyze structural feedback and community adaptation parameters over the coming months to determine if the waste-to-energy model meets the financial and technical criteria required for a state-wide rollout.

The Issues

High reliance on expensive conventional fuels for cooking and power generation creates severe budgetary constraints for public boarding schools and rural institutions.

Accumulating organic waste within densely populated school environments poses ongoing sanitation management challenges and environmental hazards.

Academic research outputs and technological innovations within state tertiary institutions frequently stall at prototype stages due to a lack of structured commercialization pipelines.

What’s Being Said

“The idea is to determine whether it is easy to implement, cost-effective and acceptable to the school community. If successful, it can be replicated in other schools and institutions across the state,” explained Science and Technology Commissioner Mr. David Kalu.

Kalu stated that the pilot project “is expected to begin gas production within four weeks,” after which the state government would evaluate feedback before considering a wider rollout.

Commissioner for Information Mr. Okey Kanu noted that the biogas initiative “had been designed to demonstrate the viability of generating renewable energy from organic waste within schools and other institutions.”

Kanu added that the project, when fully operational, “would also generate research data to support potential large-scale deployment across the state.”

Regarding federal innovation partnerships, Kanu stated that the incoming committee “would facilitate the preparation and presentation of market-ready innovations and research outputs” while promoting youth and women participation.

What’s Next

Engineers at the Owerrinta secondary school facility will monitor pressure gauges and feedstock digestion rates ahead of the initial gas production deadline.

The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation will formally inaugurate the joint committee comprising representatives from Abia State University, Ogbonnaya Onu Polytechnic, and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike.

The newly formed panel will begin auditing local research labs and startups to compile a portfolio of commercially viable inventions for federal presentation.

Bottom Line

Abia State’s deployment of an institutional biogas pilot in Owerrinta establishes a baseline framework for turning school waste into domestic gas, serving as a technical test case while the state organizes its new academic-industrial committee to transition local research into commercial commodities.