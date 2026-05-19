FCT residents demand prepaid meters over persistent estimated billing

Key points

Residents of Dei-Dei, Byazhin, and Kubwa communities in the Bwari Area Council have expressed frustration over persistent estimated electricity billing.

Consumers lamented that bills have continued to rise significantly despite receiving an irregular supply of electric power.

Community members called on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to accelerate the deployment of prepaid meters to ensure billing transparency.

Small business operators reported that high estimated utility charges combined with fueling costs are severely eroding commercial profit margins.

Stakeholders in the power sector were urged to prioritize structural infrastructure investments to restore public confidence in the system.

Main Story

Some residents of Dei-Dei, Byazhin and Kubwa Communities of Bwari Area Council, FCT have expressed frustration over persistent and excessive estimated electricity billing by distribution companies.

The residents spoke in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Abuja. The residents who said that bills have continued to rise in spite of irregular power supply, also decried the inability to acquire prepaid metres.

They called on electricity distribution companies to provide prepaid meters to consumers to ensure transparency and accountability in billing.

The report indicated that the ongoing reliance on estimated billing systems places an unfair financial strain on low-income households amid a rising cost of living.

Residents argued that the current model lacks accountability, forcing consumers to pay for energy they did not actually utilize. Local artisans and small business owners in the affected FCT communities noted that the combination of high monthly estimated bills and alternative fuel purchases for generators is crippling local commercial operations, making rapid metering interventions vital.

The Issues

Non-transparent billing methodologies allow distribution firms to levy heavy charges on households without verifying actual monthly power consumption.

Slow administrative procurement and delivery pipelines prevent willing consumers from easily purchasing and installing functional prepaid meters.

Excessive operational utility costs force small businesses like barber shops to operate at a loss, stifling micro-enterprise growth in satellite towns.

What’s Being Said

“Sometimes, we stay without power for days, yet the bills still come with huge amounts,” Mohammed Nuhu, a resident in Dei-Dei, stated.

Nuhu added that “I believe if we have the prepaid metres, the charges will be less because it will only go high when there’s light and you use appliances.”

“Many residents are being charged for electricity they did not consume. Also, it is difficult for the electricity company to actually measure what a household had consumed within the stipulated period,” Blessing Umeh explained.

“Prepaid meters will help consumers monitor their usage and avoid exploitation through estimated bills,” urged Nnamdi Anthony, a barber residing in Kubwa.

What’s Next

Community leaders in the Bwari Area Council may lodge a formal collective complaint with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission regarding estimated overbilling.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company will face renewed pressure to expand its meter asset provider schemes into outlying suburban settlements.

Small business owners will look into alternative solar inverter systems to decouple their commercial shops from erratic grid supplies and unpredictable bills.

Bottom Line

Persistent estimated billing in FCT satellite communities has triggered widespread consumer dissatisfaction, prompting urgent demands for the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company to phase out arbitrary calculations through the comprehensive deployment of prepaid meters.