NSE, CISI Partner on Capacity Development in Securities and Investment

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) has entered into a new partnership with The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to provide trainings for CISI’s qualifications in Nigeria, under the auspices NSE’s X-Academy.

Based in London, CISI’s mission is to help members attain, maintain and develop their knowledge and skills and to promote the highest standards of ethics and integrity in the securities and investment profession.

The NSE said in a statement that the partnership will result in CISI accrediting X-Academy as its training partner in Nigeria for qualifications including the International Introduction to Securities & Investment (IISI), International Certificate in Wealth & Investment Management and Certificate in Derivatives. X-Academy will be offering both face-to-face and online training for these qualifications.

The CISI is the 45,000 strong, global not-for-profit professional body with members in over 100 countries. It has been working in Africa since 2012 offering exams and membership across the continent, with regulatory approval for its examinations in eight countries. It opened its first African office in Kenya in June. Over the last 18 months almost 3,500 CISI examinations have been sat in Africa, making it CISI’s fastest growing market. The CISI is an Associate Member of the Africa Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) in a partnership which aims to promote professionalism and develop channels for capacity building and knowledge sharing to support the growth of the capital markets profession in Africa.

Assistant Director, CISI Global Business Development, Helena Wilson said: “We are delighted to partner with the NSE to provide training for CISI’s internationally recognised qualifications in Nigeria, supporting the development of human capital within the fast-growing Nigerian capital markets. CISI qualifications are fast becoming a benchmark across Africa, and this partnership is symbolic of Nigeria’s growing influence both within Africa and on the global stage.”

Chief Human Resource Officer of NSE, Pai Gamde, said: “This partnership is a testament to the years of investment we have made in pushing the boundaries of financial education and stimulating investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market. In 2017, we launched X-Academy to offer our ecosystem a blended learning approach and the curriculum across CISI programs reflects the same intent. We are quite excited about this development and we look forward to a long lasting relationship with CISI.”

Meanwhile, trading at the stock market closed in the positive territory with a growth of 0.03 per cent as the NSE All-Share Index closed at 32,152.90. Also, market capitalisation added N3.5 billion to be at N11.7 trillion.