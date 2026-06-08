Lagos Police assure residents of safety, deploy security over circulating threat notice

Key points

Lagos Police say there is no verified intelligence suggesting an imminent attack on schools in the state.

Security has been reinforced around schools and strategic locations following a circulating threat notice.

Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and report suspicious activities to security agencies.

Main story

The Lagos State Police Command has assured residents of their safety following a circulating threat notice allegedly pasted at a school, which claimed that bandits planned to attack and abduct schoolchildren.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Command said there is currently no verified intelligence indicating any imminent threat of such an attack anywhere in Lagos State.

It urged parents, guardians, school authorities, and residents to remain calm and avoid panic, noting that all security concerns are being treated with seriousness.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Tijani Fatai, has ordered an immediate assessment of the situation and directed the deployment of enhanced, “watertight” security measures across the affected area and other strategic locations in the state.

According to the Command, police personnel are working in collaboration with other security agencies to strengthen surveillance around schools, critical infrastructure, and residential communities.

The issues

The incident highlights growing public sensitivity to security-related rumours and the potential for misinformation to trigger panic within communities, particularly around schools.

It also underscores the continued need for proactive security presence and intelligence-led policing to reassure residents and deter criminal activity.

What’s being said

The Police Command reiterated that Lagos remains secure and that all necessary measures are in place to prevent criminal infiltration or any attempt to disrupt public peace.

It warned that individuals or groups engaging in activities capable of causing fear, panic, or insecurity would be decisively dealt with in accordance with the law.

“The Command wishes to reassure the public that Lagos State remains secure and that every lawful measure is being taken to prevent criminal elements from operating within the State,” the statement said.

The Police also encouraged residents to support security efforts by providing timely and credible information.

What’s next

The Command says security deployments will remain in place across schools and key locations, with continued monitoring of any potential threats.

It also urged residents to report suspicious persons, movements, or activities to the nearest police station or through designated emergency lines.

Authorities are expected to sustain surveillance operations as part of ongoing efforts to prevent panic and ensure public safety.

Bottom line

The Lagos State Police Command has moved to calm public fears over a circulating threat notice, reinforcing security across the state while insisting that Lagos remains safe and under close surveillance.