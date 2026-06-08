LCCI raises alarm as Senate passes contentious beverage tax bill

Key points

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed deep concern following the Senate’s passage of the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Bill.

Business leaders warned the new fiscal policy could worsen severe operational struggles within the domestic manufacturing sector.

Anticipated production cost hikes are expected to fuel inflationary pressures and lower consumer demand for local goods.

Decreased manufacturing output could trigger capital flight, reduced factory capacity utilization, and widespread job cuts across value chains.

Organized private sector groups are urging a policy redesign that prioritizes product reformulation over raw revenue generation.

Main Story

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry has voiced strong reservations regarding the recent legislative approval of the Sugar-Sweetened Beverage (SSB) Tax Bill by the Senate.

In an official brief released on Monday, the business advocacy group argued that the newly introduced fiscal measure threatens to compound the operational hardships already crippling Nigerian factories. While acknowledging the public health motivations behind curbing high sugar intake, the chamber emphasized that state interventions must be carefully managed to avoid overloading industrial operators and everyday consumers.

Corporate firms are currently weathering a storm of macroeconomic hurdles, including volatile foreign exchange markets, prohibitive energy expenses, steep interest rates, supply chain bottlenecks, and shrinking household incomes. Piling additional tax burdens onto beverage producers will inevitably elevate operational expenses, a reality that will likely force manufacturers to hike retail prices. This shift threatens to trigger a domino effect, intensifying broader inflationary trends while stifling consumer demand for locally produced goods.

The economic damage is projected to ripple far beyond factory floors, impacting a vast web of agricultural suppliers, transport logistics companies, distributors, and retail vendors tied to the beverage ecosystem. Industrial analysts warn that shrinking production lines typically translate into frozen investments, underutilized infrastructure, and layoffs.

Consequently, the business community is calling on federal lawmakers to reshape the framework through extensive public-private dialogues, advocating for a transition period focused on voluntary recipe adjustments and public health sensitization rather than a purely revenue-driven tax system.

The Issues

Protecting local manufacturing viability amid a harsh operating environment characterized by high energy costs and multiple taxation.

Preventing secondary inflationary spikes in consumer goods markets resulting from passed-on compliance expenses.

Striking a functional policy balance between national public health objectives and the economic survival of job-heavy industrial supply chains.

What’s Being Said

Explaining how the new tax framework could distort the broader market and lower product demand, the Director-General of the LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, stated: “This may further worsen inflationary pressures and reduce demand for locally manufactured products.”

Outlining why a collaborative, health-first fiscal approach yields better long-term economic outcomes than simple taxation, Almona noted: “We want to see manufacturers reformulate their products over a transition period rather than simply raise prices due to SSB taxes. A reformulation-focused tax may be more effective than a revenue-focused tax as it can achieve health objectives while preserving industrial activity,”

Appealing for a comprehensive overhaul of the current legislative draft through multi-stakeholder dialogues, Almona added: “We urge the Federal Government and the National Assembly to undertake a redesign exercise through more technical engagement with manufacturers, health experts, organised private-sector groups, consumer associations, and other stakeholders to birth a tax policy that drives product reformulation and preserves sales and jobs.”

Demanding that fiscal policies remain aligned with macro-economic stability and employment preservation, Almona concluded: “This will help ensure that public health objectives are pursued in a manner that preserves economic competitiveness, jobs, and supports sustainable industrial development,”

What’s Next

Organized private sector coalitions will launch targeted advocacy rounds to push for an executive policy review with the Federal Government.

Beverage manufacturers will begin assessing internal cost structures to prepare for potential retail price adjustments.

Public health experts and manufacturing associations are expected to demand technical consultation windows to discuss standardized product reformulation timelines.

Bottom Line

The LCCI is demanding a multi-stakeholder redesign of the newly passed Sugar-Sweetened Beverage Tax Bill, warning that a purely revenue-focused tax will drive up inflation, lower investment, and trigger job losses across agriculture and manufacturing value chains.