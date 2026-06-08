Australian researchers develop AI system to spot smuggled marine wildlife

Key points

Researchers in Australia have created an artificial intelligence system that detects smuggled marine wildlife products in luggage scans.

The system utilizes 3D X-ray CT airport scanners paired with a neural network to identify hidden items with 92 percent overall accuracy.

The algorithm achieved specific detection rates of 95 percent for shark fins, 96 percent for seahorses, and 86 percent for sea cucumbers.

To train the system, scientists conducted nearly 300 scans simulating common smuggling tricks like wrapping items in foil or hiding them in toys.

Developers emphasized the technology is designed to complement, rather than replace, human inspectors and sniffer dogs at borders.

Main Story

An international research team based in Australia has developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed to intercept the illegal trafficking of marine wildlife products through airport security checkpoints.

According to a study published on Monday in the journal Frontiers in Ocean Sustainability, the system integrates with existing high-resolution 3D X-ray CT airport scanners to evaluate baggage contents. The technology addresses a critical vulnerability in global biosecurity, targeting a multi-billion-dollar illicit trade that severely threatens marine ecosystems but frequently evades detection because the items are easily hidden in ordinary passenger luggage.

To train the underlying neural network, scientists at Macquarie University collected data from nearly 300 individual scans using actual seized samples of marine wildlife products. The trial runs intentionally mirrored real-world smuggling tactics, testing the algorithm’s capability to spot contraband when wrapped tightly in clothing, packed in aluminum tin foil, or concealed deep inside children’s toys. The software proved highly successful in identifying specific high-value black-market commodities, matching or exceeding typical visual inspection benchmarks.

Despite the high accuracy rates, the development team noted that the software is not intended to operate as a standalone security solution. Operational challenges, such as occasional false positives and the uneven global distribution of advanced 3D scanning hardware, mean the tool must be integrated into broader security frameworks. Border agencies are expected to use the software as an automated digital assist layer to support existing physical inspection routines, canine units, and human customs officers rather than replacing them entirely.

The Issues

Intercepting small, easily hidden marine contraband that lacks the distinct physical profile of larger trafficked items like ivory.

Minimizing false positive alerts to ensure airport baggage processing flows remain efficient for travelers.

Overcoming financial barriers to deploy advanced 3D X-ray CT scanning hardware uniformly across international borders.

What’s Being Said

Managing expectations regarding the role of automated software at international border crossings, Dr. Vanessa Pirotta of Macquarie University, the study’s lead author, stated: “AI is not a silver bullet for detection, nor a replacement for human and sniffer dog detection,”.

What’s Next

Software developers will refine the neural network to reduce false positive rates during high-volume luggage processing.

Marine conservation groups will lobby international airport hubs to integrate the specialized AI detection models into their existing CT scanning software.

Research teams may expand the algorithm’s training data to include other endangered marine and terrestrial species frequently targeted by global trafficking syndicates.

Bottom Line

Macquarie University researchers have built an AI network that works with airport 3D X-ray scanners to detect smuggled marine wildlife like shark fins and seahorses with 92 percent accuracy, offering a new digital layer to aid human border agents in combating illicit oceanic trade.