Key points

Local financial technology company Afri Invoice has been certified as an Access Point Provider by the Nigeria Revenue Service.

The newly issued regulatory approval grants the firm dual-licensing status following an earlier clearance as an approved systems integrator.

Corporate entities can now leverage the company’s framework to transmit, validate, and digitally sign transaction data directly with state revenue servers.

Automated billing transitions are projected to streamline internal accounting workflows, boost audit readiness, and eliminate paper-heavy tracking systems.

Executive leadership is advising corporate finance departments to initiate system updates promptly ahead of broader compliance deadlines.

Main Story

Nigerian financial technology firm Afri Invoice has expanded its regulatory footprint after securing an official Access Point Provider operating license from the Nigeria Revenue Service.

According to a strategic brief distributed by company founder Mark Odenore, the newly acquired clearance positions the organization as a critical intermediary in the country’s ongoing transition toward automated transaction monitoring. The mandate permits the firm to bridge the technical gap between corporate databases and the centralized government merchant portals responsible for verifying commercial sales records.

The certification establishes a dual-licensing structure for the tech company, building upon an initial integration clearance received previously. By combining these operational layers, the vendor can manage the entire lifecycle of corporate fiscal reporting—ranging from initial software alignments to the secure transmission of certified digital data.

Moving away from legacy accounting methods is expected to provide enterprises with deeper internal financial transparency while ensuring real-time alignment with tightening domestic accounting laws.

Beyond simple regulatory compliance, the transition to electronic validation aims to reduce overhead costs by replacing slower, paper-reliant accounting workflows with secure cloud infrastructure. The underlying engine utilizes advanced software protocols designed to verify transaction data instantly and archive digital certificates for future corporate audits.

As the federal government systematically roles out mandatory data-reporting policies across various commercial tiers, corporate leadership is emphasizing the importance of early system updates to prevent operational disruptions.

The Issues

Migrating traditional business operations over to real-time electronic transaction tracking networks.

Interfacing disparate corporate enterprise software architectures with standardized government oversight infrastructure.

Protecting sensitive corporate financial ledgers during automated cloud-based transmission routines.

What’s Being Said

Discussing the core strategic motivation behind updating the insurer’s long-standing public image, the Founder of Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, said: “This accreditation marks an important chapter in Afri Invoice’s journey. We have always believed regulatory compliance should be accessible, affordable and efficient for businesses of all sizes.”

Explaining how the updated marketing assets integrate into broader long-term distribution goals, Odenore stated: “With this approval, we are better positioned to help organisations transition seamlessly into Nigeria’s new era of digital tax administration.”

What’s Next

Technical integration teams will deploy the dual-purpose software pipeline for early corporate clients.

Internal accounting departments will begin deploying real-time data verification and certificate archiving tools.

Commercial institutions will initiate system integration audits to comply with expanded state revenue mandates before upcoming enforcement windows close.

Bottom Line

Afri Invoice has achieved dual-licensed status by securing an Access Point Provider clearance from the NRS, enabling the local fintech to connect private corporate infrastructure directly to national tax engines for real-time electronic ledger authentication.