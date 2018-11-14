NNPC Warns Against Pipeline Vandalisation

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has warned vandals and other miscreants to stay clear of the corporation’s facilities including pipelines.

NNPC group general manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, who stated this yesterday in Abuja, cautioned that anyone who fails to heed the golden advice would sooner than later find himself or herself to blame.

The NNPC spokesperson said the regretful fate of a vandal whose lifeless body was discovered recently in a pipeline at Gbaga axis of Ogijo, in Ogun State, should send clear warnings to those whose stock in trade is to breach oil and gas pipelines with reckless abandon.

Ughamadu called on relevant government agencies to collaborate with the corporation to appropriately tame vandalism of oil facilities, adding that host communities should also partner the NNPC to tame the scourge.

He disclosed that as yuletide draws close, well-meaning Nigerians should be vigilant and report activities of miscreants which may cause disruption in products distribution across the country, saying law enforcement agents should be contacted the moment a breach is discovered.

Ughamadu affirmed that petrol price remains N145 per litre, adding that any station which attempts to sell the products at a higher price should be reported to the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) which offices are located in all parts of the country.

He assured that the group managing director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has put in place strategies to ensure Nigerians have a hitch-free festive period, saying as at today, the corporation boasts of 39 days petrol sufficiency.