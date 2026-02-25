NSCDC Partner NUPENG-LPGAR To Curb Illegal Gas Activities In Anambra

KEY POINTS

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, is partnering with NUPENG-LPGAR to address illegal gas retailing and promote operational safety.

Stakeholders highlighted risks from unregistered retailers, substandard cylinders, and the circulation of hazardous high-propane LPG.

The partnership will include joint enforcement to ensure compliance with best practices and protect lives and property in the state’s gas sector.

MAIN STORY

The Anambra Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has announced a partnership with key stakeholders to curb illegal activities and promote operational safety in the oil and gas sector.

The collaboration involves the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers – Liquefied Petroleum Gas Retailers Association (NUPENG-LPGAR) and petroleum retailers. Speaking in Awka during a courtesy visit by the NUPENG-LPGAR executive led by Chapter Chairman Tochukwu Ngini, NSCDC State Commandant Maku Olatunde emphasised the need to address the challenges posed by unregistered gas retailers.

The partnership aims to prevent unethical practices in gas storage, sales, and distribution, with Olatunde urging retailers to prioritise safety measures to avoid risking lives and property.

NUPENG-LPGAR Chairman Tochukwu Ngini expressed concern over the circulation of substandard cylinders and the hazardous presence of high-propane LPG, which poses significant risks to both operators and consumers.

He criticized the sharp practices of unregistered retailers operating outside the union’s regulatory framework, noting that their activities endanger the public. Ngini solicited the Corps’ support in conducting joint enforcement operations to ensure maximum compliance with industry best practices.

Commandant Olatunde reaffirmed the NSCDC’s commitment to its responsibility as a lead agency in the oil and gas sector, vowing to maintain sanity and ensure a secure environment for legitimate business operations in Anambra.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We are here to solicit and perfect arrangements with the NSCDC in conducting joint enforcement operations against unregistered gas retailers,” stated Tochukwu Ngini , Chairman of NUPENG-LPGAR, Anambra Chapter.

, Chairman of NUPENG-LPGAR, Anambra Chapter. Commandant Maku Olatunde urged retailers to: “Prioritise safety measures and avoid practices that risk lives and property,” adding that the NSCDC will not shy away from its regulatory responsibilities.

urged retailers to: “Prioritise safety measures and avoid practices that risk lives and property,” adding that the NSCDC will not shy away from its regulatory responsibilities. Edwin Okadigbo, Head of Media and Tactical Operations, highlighted that the collaboration is intended to: “Promote safety and prevent unethical practices in gas storage, sales, and distribution.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The NSCDC and NUPENG-LPGAR will finalize logistics for coordinated raids on identified illegal gas retailing points across Anambra.

Stakeholders are expected to launch sensitisation campaigns to educate consumers on the dangers of substandard cylinders and high-propane gas.

NSCDC tactical teams will increase surveillance to ensure that all LPG retailers adhere to the safety protocols established by the National Universities Commission and other regulatory bodies.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the synergy between the NSCDC and NUPENG-LPGAR marks a decisive step toward sanitizing the LPG retail market in Anambra. By targeting unregistered operators and substandard infrastructure, the Command aims to transition the sector from a high-risk environment into a capacity-ready hub that prioritizes public safety and professional standards.