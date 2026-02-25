TCN Clears Encroachments Along Ihovbor–Ajaokuta 330kV Transmission Corridor

KEY POINTS

TCN removed illegal structures along the Ihovbor–Ajaokuta transmission line corridor.

The exercise followed sensitisation, notices, and compensation to affected residents.

Action aims to protect lives and safeguard critical power infrastructure.

MAIN STORY

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has carried out a clearance exercise to remove structures encroaching on its infrastructure along the Ihovbor–Ajaokuta 330 kilovolt transmission line.

The operation, conducted by the company’s Benin Regional Office, took place in Ihovbor Community in Edo State and lasted two days.

In a statement issued in Abuja, TCN’s General Manager, Public Affairs, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, said the exercise was aimed at reclaiming the company’s Right of Way (ROW) along the transmission corridor.

She explained that prior to the operation, TCN carried out sensitisation campaigns to educate residents on the dangers of building near transmission lines, issued a three-month eviction notice, and provided compensation to affected individuals.

The clearance team comprised officials from TCN’s corporate headquarters working alongside its Property Department, with traditional rulers, youth leaders, and other stakeholders notified before the exercise commenced.

THE ISSUES

Encroachment on transmission corridors remains a major challenge to Nigeria’s power infrastructure, posing safety risks to communities and increasing the likelihood of outages and equipment damage.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

TCN said the exercise was necessary to protect lives and property while ensuring the safety and reliability of critical electricity transmission infrastructure.

The company also stressed that community engagement and compensation were prioritised to minimise disruption and maintain cooperation.

WHAT’S NEXT

TCN is expected to sustain monitoring of transmission corridors nationwide and intensify public awareness campaigns to discourage further encroachment.

BOTTOM LINE

The clearance underscores TCN’s ongoing efforts to secure power infrastructure, improve grid reliability, and reduce safety hazards linked to illegal developments along transmission lines.