Insecurity, soaring fertiliser costs threaten farming in Katsina’s Funtua

Key points

A farmer in Funtua, Katsina State, has expressed concern over insecurity and the rising cost of fertiliser affecting this year’s farming season.

He warned that the challenges pose serious threats to agricultural productivity and food security.

The farmer also highlighted increasing incidents of produce theft from farms.

He urged governments at all levels to improve rural security and make farm inputs more affordable.

Main Story

A farmer in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State, Malam Ibrahim Aliyu, has appealed to the Federal and state governments to urgently address rising insecurity and the soaring cost of fertiliser, warning that both challenges are threatening agricultural production and food security.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, Aliyu described the 2026 cropping season as one of the most difficult in recent years for farmers in the area.

According to him, escalating insecurity and the high cost of fertiliser and other agricultural inputs have placed enormous pressure on farming activities, making it increasingly difficult for farmers to cultivate their land and sustain production.

“We are facing serious challenges this year ranging from insecurity and high cost of fertiliser and other farm inputs,” he said.

Aliyu urged governments at all levels to implement measures that would reduce the cost of essential farm inputs while strengthening security across farming communities to enable farmers carry out their activities without fear.

He also raised concern over the growing incidence of produce theft, noting that criminals frequently invade farms at night to steal harvested crops, thereby compounding the financial losses suffered by farmers.

The farmer stressed that tackling insecurity in rural communities is critical to safeguarding agricultural production and ensuring national food security.

He called on government, security agencies and other stakeholders to collaborate in developing lasting solutions to the security challenges confronting farming communities across the country.

The Issues

Nigeria’s agricultural sector continues to grapple with multiple challenges, including insecurity, rising production costs, climate variability and inadequate access to affordable farm inputs.

In many farming communities, attacks by bandits and criminal groups have forced farmers to abandon farmlands, while increasing prices of fertiliser and other inputs have raised production costs, contributing to higher food prices nationwide.

Stakeholders have consistently warned that unless these structural challenges are addressed, efforts to improve food production and achieve food security may remain constrained.

What’s Being Said

Malam Ibrahim Aliyu described the current farming season as one of the most challenging in recent years, citing insecurity, expensive fertiliser and the theft of farm produce as major threats to agricultural activities.

He called on governments at all levels to improve security in rural communities and make agricultural inputs more affordable to support farmers and boost food production.

What’s Next

Farmers are expected to continue planting during the current rainy season, but many will be closely monitoring government interventions on fertiliser affordability and rural security.

Agricultural stakeholders are also expected to intensify calls for policies that improve access to farm inputs while addressing insecurity to ensure a successful harvest and strengthen national food security.

Bottom Line

The concerns raised by farmers in Funtua underscore the twin challenges of insecurity and rising production costs confronting Nigeria’s agricultural sector, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated interventions to protect livelihoods, improve productivity and safeguard the country’s food security.