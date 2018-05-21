Norway, Nigeria Trade Volume Near $40billion

Norwegian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jen-Peter Kjemprud, has said trade volume between Norway and Nigeria stands between 30 and 40 billion dollars.

The Envoy, in an interview with newsmen, in Abuja last Friday, said the relationship between the two nations was cordial.

“The volume of trade between the two countries is so difficult to say because most of the trade is being done with multinational companies, but we estimate it to be between 30 and 40 billion dollars a year,” he said.

Kjemprud said, the relationship between Nigeria and Norway dated back to 1880s. “Norway started to export fish to Nigeria in the 1880s and 1890; the relationship was cordial until independent.

“However, from the last ten or 20 years, it has grown substantially both politically and economically. We now have more than 50 and 60 Norwegian companies active in Nigerian oil and gas sector, sub-sea, onshore, renewable energy and some of which are expanding.”

He pledged to strengthen the relationship between the two countries by attracting more investors from Norway to explore available opportunities in Nigeria.