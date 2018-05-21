Diamond Bank Plc Fixes June 12 for AGM in Uyo

Diamond Bank Plc has scheduled the 2017 Annual General Meeting, AGM, for Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

In a notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, last week, the lender said the event will hold at the Ibom Hotel & Golf Resort, Nwaniba Road, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State by 10am.

At the meeting, shareholders will discuss the firm’s 2017 financial statements, which fell short of expectations.

However, the shareholders will have no business considering approval of cash dividend payment for the period ended December 2017. This is because Diamond Bank’s board of directors did not propose payment of dividend to shareholders of the company.

Last year, the company declared a loss before tax of N11.6 billion compared with the profit before tax of N3.4 billion it achieved two years ago.

Also, Diamond Bank said it had loss after tax of N9 billion during the period under review against the profit after tax of N3.5 billion in 2016.

As at December 31, 2017, Diamond Bank’s gross earnings stood at N189.6 billion in contrast to N184.1 billion as at December 31, 2016.