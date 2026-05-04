WPFD: SERAP, NGE, NHRC demand safety, justice for journalists as NBC urges responsible broadcasting

Key points

SERAP and NGE call on government to protect journalists and end impunity for attacks across Nigeria.

NHRC warns that press freedom violations threaten democracy and announces tracking of abuses nationwide.

NBC urges broadcasters to prioritise credibility, accuracy and responsible journalism amid rising misinformation.

Main story

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s media and human rights sector have renewed calls for stronger protection of journalists, accountability for attacks, and improved press freedom enforcement as the world marked World Press Freedom Day.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) urged President Bola Tinubu, state governors and security agencies to take urgent steps to safeguard journalists and address the growing culture of impunity in the country.

The appeal was made during a joint conference and interactive session held in Lagos, themed “The Role of the Media in Promoting People’s Rights, Accountability, and Access to Justice in the Context of Growing Insecurity in Nigeria.”

The event brought together editors, media professionals, civil society organisations and legal experts to examine the impact of insecurity on press freedom and democratic governance.

In a joint statement, SERAP and NGE expressed concern over escalating violence in several states, including Benue, Borno, Kwara, Plateau and Sokoto, citing killings, abductions, sexual violence and displacement as persistent threats.

They stressed that protecting journalists is essential to maintaining accountability, peace and democratic stability, warning that continued impunity undermines public trust in institutions.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also joined calls for stronger protection, describing press freedom as a constitutional right and a cornerstone of democracy.

NHRC Executive Secretary, Dr Tony Ojukwu, said attacks on journalists amount to attacks on democracy itself and weaken citizens’ right to information.

He expressed concern over ongoing cases of intimidation, arbitrary arrests, harassment and killings of media practitioners, noting that such actions encourage self-censorship and weaken public accountability.

Ojukwu further disclosed that the commission has begun systematic documentation of press freedom violations nationwide, with findings to be made public to strengthen accountability mechanisms.

He urged security agencies, government institutions and non-state actors to respect lawful media operations and ensure prompt investigation and prosecution of offenders.

Meanwhile, the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) emphasised the need for responsible and credible journalism in maintaining national stability.

NBC Director-General, Charles Ebuebu, said press freedom must be balanced with professional discipline, accuracy and verification to prevent misinformation and its broader societal risks.

He noted that while dissent is essential in a democracy, credible information and institutional accountability are critical to sustaining peace and public trust.

The issues

The statements highlight persistent insecurity and impunity surrounding attacks on journalists in Nigeria, particularly in conflict-affected regions.

They also point to growing concerns over arbitrary arrests, intimidation, and harassment of media practitioners, which contribute to self-censorship and weakened democratic oversight.

Another key issue raised is the spread of misinformation, placing additional pressure on media institutions to balance freedom with responsibility.

What’s being said

SERAP and NGE insist that failure to protect journalists undermines constitutional rights and international obligations binding on Nigeria.

NHRC maintains that press freedom is not optional but legally guaranteed, warning that every attack on journalists erodes democratic values.

NBC, meanwhile, stresses that responsible journalism is essential for national cohesion, noting that credibility and accuracy are more important than speed or volume in reporting.

What’s next

Stakeholders are expected to intensify advocacy for stronger legal enforcement mechanisms to protect journalists and prosecute offenders.

The NHRC’s nationwide tracking initiative is also expected to provide data that could influence policy reforms and accountability measures.

Media regulators may further push for improved professional standards while balancing press freedom with efforts to curb misinformation.

Bottom line

As Nigeria joins the global observance of World Press Freedom Day, stakeholders are united in one message: journalists must be protected, impunity must end, and media freedom must be safeguarded as a pillar of democracy.