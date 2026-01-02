North-East Governors Commit ₦30 Billion To Launch Regional Airline

The six governors of the North-East region have reached a landmark agreement to contribute ₦5 billion each toward the establishment of a dedicated regional airline. This joint venture, totaling ₦30 billion, is designed to purchase two aircraft and create a stable air shuttle service to bridge the transportation gap across the zone.

Muhammad Magaji, the Gombe State Commissioner for Finance, announced the decision following a State Executive Council meeting in Gombe on Wednesday. He confirmed that the project is moving into an active phase after years of planning. The initiative originally began in 2020 when the six states collectively paid ₦69 million in consultancy fees to determine the feasibility of a regional flight network.

According to Magaji, Gombe State has already approved its ₦5 billion share of the funding. The government intends to process the payment immediately to ensure the region meets the procurement deadlines for the new aircraft. The ₦30 billion pool will be used specifically to acquire a fleet that will serve the North-East and provide vital connections to other major commercial hubs across Nigeria.

The commissioner explained that the governors faced a choice between taking an international loan of $20 million or self-funding the project. They ultimately chose the latter to maintain full control and avoid foreign debt. This move is intended to end the region’s total reliance on private commercial airlines, which often suspend operations or withdraw from North-Eastern routes due to various operational challenges.

Magaji highlighted that a regionally owned airline provides a safety net for the local economy. He noted that even if private carriers decide to pull out of the area, this state-backed shuttle will remain to serve the people. The project aims to guarantee reliable travel for professionals and business owners, ensuring the region remains open for development and integrated into the national economy.

In addition to the airline funding, the Gombe State government has also moved to modernize its local infrastructure to support the increased traffic. The state has approved ₦669 million for the total renovation of the Gombe International Airport, including the construction of a new administrative block and the replacement of obsolete equipment.