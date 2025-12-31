Ferma Begins Emergency Repairs On Ilorin-Ogbomoso Highway

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has commenced urgent rehabilitation work on the Ilorin-Ogbomoso road to improve safety during the 2025 festive season.

This intervention is part of the agency’s nationwide “Operation Connect Your Destination,” which focuses on making major federal corridors motorable during high-traffic periods.

Lukman Shola Onimago, the FERMA officer in charge of Kwara State, announced the project during an inspection of the ongoing works.

He explained that the team is currently patching potholes and repairing critical failed sections of the highway. These efforts are aimed at reducing road crashes and ensuring smoother travel for thousands of commuters moving between the Southwest and Northern Nigeria.

The project aligns with the Federal Government’s “Renewed Hope Agenda,” which prioritises infrastructure maintenance as a tool for economic growth.

Onimago urged motorists to drive with caution and respect road signs while the repairs are underway. He also appealed to the public to protect government infrastructure, noting that these facilities are national assets meant for the benefit of all citizens.

Local road users have welcomed the intervention, noting that the Ilorin-Ogbomoso axis has long been a source of concern due to its dilapidated state.

Commuters told newsmen that the repairs would help reduce travel time and minimize the risk of accidents caused by deep potholes. They also highlighted the economic importance of the route, which serves as a vital link for transporting agricultural goods and passengers.

While praising the current progress, residents and motorists have called on FERMA to ensure the project is fully completed rather than just temporarily patched.

They emphasized that a permanent fix is necessary to provide a lasting “lease of life” to the communities in the two towns. The agency has assured that maintenance teams will remain active across the country throughout the yuletide period to monitor and address road failures promptly.