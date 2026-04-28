NOC launches Olympafrica Centre, unveils integrated sports estate in Lagos

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

NOC unveils Olympafrica Centre in Lagos

Project combines sports infrastructure with residential estate

Designed to support athlete development and attract investment

Aligns with global “Live-Train-Play” sports ecosystem model

Main Story

The Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced a major step in the transformation of Nigeria’s sports sector with the unveiling of the Olympafrica Centre and an integrated residential sports estate in Lagos.

The facility, located in Amuwo Odofin, spans approximately 6.7 hectares and is structured to combine high-performance sporting infrastructure with residential living.

According to NOC Public Relations Officer, Tony Nezianya, the development is divided into two key segments, with 60 per cent allocated to sports facilities and 40 per cent dedicated to residential estates.

“This Olympafrica site serves as both a sports facility and resource centre,” Nezianya said.

He disclosed that investor interest has already materialised, with bids secured for parts of the residential component and construction activities underway.

The initiative introduces a “Live-Train-Play” model, designed to integrate athletes, coaches, and support systems within a single environment to enhance performance and wellbeing.

What’s Being Said

“This milestone represents a strategic evolution for the NOC, merging sports infrastructure with innovative residential planning,” Nezianya stated.

He noted that the model reflects global best practices, where integrated sports communities are increasingly used to nurture talent and improve competitive outcomes.

Existing infrastructure at the centre includes a football pitch, athletics track, volleyball and basketball courts, and a multi-purpose indoor sports hall.

What’s Next

The groundbreaking ceremony for the Olympic Residential Estate is scheduled to take place at the Olympafrica Centre in Amuwo Odofin.

Further expansion plans are expected to upgrade facilities to international standards, positioning the centre as a hub for sports development, investment, and international engagement.