NGX extends trading hours, records seamless First-Day operations

By BizWatch Nigeria

Key Points

NGX extends trading hours from 5 to 7 hours daily

First day of implementation recorded no operational disruptions

Reform aimed at improving liquidity and market efficiency

Move aligns Nigeria’s market more closely with global trading systems

Main Story

The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has reported a smooth and disruption-free debut following the extension of its daily trading hours, marking a significant shift in Nigeria’s capital market operations.

The revised trading schedule, which took effect on April 27, expands market hours from 9:30 a.m.–2:30 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m., effectively increasing trading time from five to seven hours.

Speaking in Lagos, Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, confirmed that the first trading session under the new framework proceeded without technical or operational setbacks.

“From my observation and feedback from my staff, the first day went smoothly and there were no hitches,” he said.

Kwairanga noted that while the rollout was successful, market operators may require a short adjustment period to recalibrate internal workflows in line with the extended hours.

He added that ancillary activities, including ceremonial events such as closing gongs, may be reviewed to align with the new trading structure.

Market participants also affirmed the system’s stability. Vice President of Highcap Securities Ltd., David Adonri, said the trading infrastructure performed optimally.

“All schedules were met and the system functioned appropriately,” Adonri stated.

The extension forms part of broader efforts by NGX to modernise Nigeria’s equities market and improve its competitiveness. Analysts note that longer trading hours allow the market to better absorb macroeconomic indicators, corporate disclosures, and global financial developments in real time.

What’s Being Said

Market experts say the reform strengthens Nigeria’s position as an information-driven exchange, improving price discovery and responsiveness to new data.

The extended window also enhances overlap with major global markets, a move expected to boost participation by foreign portfolio investors seeking real-time engagement with African assets.

What’s Next

With the successful rollout, attention will shift to operational fine-tuning and evaluating the impact on liquidity, trading volumes, and investor participation in the coming weeks.