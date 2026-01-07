NNPC Cuts Petrol Price To N815 In Abuja Amid Intensifying Downstream Competition

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has reduced the pump price of petrol to N815 per liter across its retail outlets in Abuja. The adjustment, which took effect on Monday, January 5, 2026, reflects a N20 drop from the previous rate of N835 per liter. This latest reduction marks the second major price cut by the national oil firm in less than a month, following an N80 slash in December 2025 as the industry enters a high-stakes “price war” triggered by domestic refining capacity.

While the N815 rate is now active at major Abuja stations in Lugbe, Wuse, and along the Kubwa Expressway, the price remains unchanged at NNPC outlets in Lagos. In areas like Festac Town, the product is still retailing at N785 per liter, maintaining the historical trend of slightly lower prices in coastal regions due to proximity to supply hubs.

Despite the reduction in the capital, NNPC’s new price is still N76 higher than the N739 per liter offered at MRS filling stations, which are currently supplied directly by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The price movement comes at a time of significant market volatility. Last week, some private depot owners attempted to hike ex-depot prices based on rumors that the Dangote Refinery was shutting down for maintenance.

These claims were quickly dismissed by refinery officials, who clarified that production is ongoing and that the facility has sufficient stock to supply 50 million liters of petrol daily. The refinery’s decision to maintain a gantry price of N699 per liter has forced other major players, including NNPC, to lower their prices to avoid losing significant market share.

Industry analysts suggest that this competition is a direct result of the full deregulation of the downstream sector and the ramp-up of local production. As the Dangote Refinery prepares to begin direct sales to independent marketers (IPMAN) later this month, retail prices are expected to fluctuate further. For now, the N815 price in Abuja serves as a benchmark for NNPC’s attempt to remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market where price—rather than regulation—is now the primary driver of patronage.