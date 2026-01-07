IPMAN Signals N750 Petrol Price As Dangote Refinery Direct Sales Kick Off

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has announced a plan to reduce the pump price of petrol to a maximum Petroleum of N750 per liter nationwide. This development follows an agreement with the Dangote Refinery to begin direct sales to independent marketers starting this month, January 2026.

IPMAN President Abubakar Maigandi confirmed that the refinery has pledged a gantry price of N699 per liter, a move expected to effectively lower retail prices across the country’s independent filling stations.

The announcement comes amid an intensified price war in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector. On Monday, January 5, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) responded to competitive pressures by cutting its retail price to N815 per liter in Abuja. Despite this reduction, NNPCL’s rates remain higher than Dangote-backed MRS stations, which are already dispensing fuel at N739 per liter.

According to Maigandi, the direct supply model will eliminate the high costs associated with middleman depots, where prices have recently fluctuated due to market speculation. He explained that once direct delivery starts, the product should arrive at filling stations at approximately N750 after accounting for a N15 transport margin. This shift is intended to dismantle the fuel queues and price volatility that challenged the sector throughout late 2025.

The Dangote Refinery has reassured the public that it has sufficient stock to meet national demand and has debunked claims of any planned operational shutdowns. Industry experts suggest that the commencement of direct sales to IPMAN—which controls the majority of the retail market—represents a major step toward price stability since the deregulation of the sector.