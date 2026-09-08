NNPC distances itself from truck used to haul cannabis

Key Points

NNPC says the truck carrying 2,145kg of cannabis in Ondo is not its property.

Company says the vehicle and its branding are absent from its official records.

NNPC is investigating the unauthorised use of its old identity on the truck.

Main Story

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC Ltd.) has distanced itself from a truck intercepted in Ondo State while allegedly transporting 2,145kg of cannabis, saying the vehicle is neither part of its fleet nor operated by any authorised dealer.

The company also commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for intercepting the consignment and said it was working with relevant authorities to determine how its old branding came to be displayed on the vehicle.

Mr Andy Odeh, NNPC Ltd.’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, disclosed this in a statement.

Odeh said preliminary checks showed that the truck, with registration number MKA 960 XC, was not listed among NNPC Ltd.’s official vehicles or assets and did not belong to any of the company’s authorised dealers.

He added that the logo displayed on the vehicle was inconsistent with NNPC Ltd.’s current corporate branding.

The company is engaging the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to obtain additional information on the vehicle and establish the circumstances surrounding the use of its former branding.

“NNPC Ltd. takes any unauthorised use of its corporate identity seriously, particularly where such use may be associated with unlawful activity,” Odeh said.

He said the company would continue to protect its name, trademarks and other corporate identifiers from misuse.

Odeh said NNPC Ltd. would cooperate with the NDLEA and other security agencies as investigations into the ownership and operation of the truck continue.

He said the company supported a thorough investigation into how its markings came to be displayed on the vehicle and would review its brand-protection and asset-monitoring measures.

According to him, appropriate action, including legal measures where necessary, would be taken based on the outcome of the review.

The spokesman urged members of the public and relevant authorities to verify the ownership or affiliation of vehicles claiming to belong to NNPC Ltd. through the company’s official channels.

The Issues

The seizure has raised questions over the use of NNPC Ltd.’s corporate identity on a vehicle allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

NNPC Ltd. says its preliminary checks have found no connection between the truck and its official fleet or authorised dealers. The company is therefore seeking to establish how its former branding appeared on the vehicle while reviewing its systems for monitoring company assets and protecting its corporate identity.

What’s Being Said

“NNPC Ltd. takes any unauthorised use of its corporate identity seriously, particularly where such use may be associated with unlawful activity,” Odeh said.

“NNPC Ltd. is also engaging with the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to obtain further information and establish the circumstances surrounding the use of the Company’s old branding on the vehicle,” he said.

Odeh commended the NDLEA for its “vigilance and sustained efforts to combat illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria.”

What’s Next

NNPC Ltd. will continue working with the NDLEA and other security agencies to establish the ownership and operation of the truck.

The company is also engaging NARTO, reviewing its brand-protection and asset-monitoring protocols, and may take legal action where warranted.

Bottom Line

NNPC Ltd. says the truck intercepted with 2,145kg of cannabis in Ondo State does not belong to it or any authorised dealer. The company is investigating how its old branding appeared on the vehicle and has pledged to cooperate with authorities.