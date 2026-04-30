NMA commends Soludo for appointing medical professionals to key health roles

Key points

NMA praises Anambra governor for appointing qualified medical professionals.

Appointments seen as boost to healthcare delivery and governance.

Association pledges continued collaboration with state government.

Main story

The Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra State branch, has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for appointing medical professionals into key positions within the state’s health sector.

The association, in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Chairman, Okam Princeston, and Secretary, Obiaeli Ifeanyi, described the appointments as a positive step towards strengthening healthcare delivery.

The NMA noted that the inclusion of experienced medical practitioners in leadership roles would enhance service delivery and improve governance within the health sector.

Among the recent appointments are Ezeaka Uwaeme as Executive Secretary of the Anambra State Health Insurance Agency, Obianuju Okoye as Executive Secretary of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency, and Nkem Okeke as Executive Director of the State AIDS Control Agency.

The issues

Healthcare delivery in many states has been challenged by leadership gaps and limited professional input in policy implementation. Stakeholders have often called for merit-based appointments to improve efficiency and health outcomes.

What’s being said

The association said the appointments reflect a strong commitment to professionalism and merit.

“This decision aligns with global best practices, where leadership of primary healthcare systems is entrusted to professionals with appropriate clinical and public health training,” the statement said.

The NMA expressed confidence that the appointees would significantly improve the quality, accessibility, and efficiency of healthcare services across the state.

What’s next

The association pledged to continue working with the state government to strengthen the health system, with expectations that the new leadership will drive reforms and improve service delivery.

Bottom line

The NMA believes appointing qualified medical professionals to key roles will strengthen Anambra’s healthcare system and improve outcomes for residents.