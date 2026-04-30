U.S. intelligence, training support boost Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts — DHQ

Key points

Defence Headquarters says U.S. support enhances intelligence-led operations.

Partnership focuses on training, intelligence, and technical assistance—not combat deployment.

Military intensifies surveillance in FCT amid security concerns.

Main story

Nigeria’s counterterrorism operations have received a significant boost through intelligence sharing and training support from the United States and other international partners, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, disclosed this on Thursday in Abuja while briefing journalists on ongoing military operations across the country.

Onoja described the United States as a key partner in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism, noting that its support in intelligence, training, and technical assistance has enhanced operational efficiency in various theatres.

He clarified that there are no U.S. combat troops deployed in Nigeria, stressing that the collaboration is strictly advisory and focused on capacity building.

According to him, the partnership has strengthened intelligence-driven operations, enabling troops to better track, target, and dismantle terrorist and criminal networks.

The issues

Nigeria continues to face complex security challenges, including terrorism, insurgency, and criminal activities, requiring coordinated efforts between local forces and international partners.

There are also concerns about misinformation and public trust, which the military says can undermine security operations if not effectively managed.

What’s being said

Onoja said the Armed Forces have enhanced information operations and civil-military relations to counter misinformation and improve public confidence.

He added that collaboration with communities, traditional rulers, and the media is critical to ensuring the timely dissemination of credible information.

On security in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, he assured residents that security agencies are on heightened alert despite no confirmed intelligence indicating terrorist presence.

“There is no verified intelligence confirming the presence of terrorists in the FCT, but surveillance and patrols have been intensified,” he said.

He also emphasised that accountability remains a key principle, noting that internal reviews are ongoing in cases where conflicting reports have emerged.

What’s next

The military is expected to sustain intelligence-led operations while deepening partnerships with international allies and local communities.

Security agencies will also continue enhanced surveillance and public engagement to prevent potential threats, particularly in sensitive areas like the FCT.

Bottom line

Nigeria’s counterterrorism efforts are being strengthened through strategic international partnerships and improved intelligence operations, with authorities maintaining vigilance to address evolving security threats.