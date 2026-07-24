NISO projects sharp fall in national grid collapses through 2030

Key points

The Nigerian Independent System Operator promises grid collapses will drop significantly between 2026 and 2030.

Reduced frequency of system failures in 2025 and 2026 followed initial technical reforms and operational restructuring.

Gas supply shortages remain the primary trigger weakening overall power generation and national grid stability.

Operators are expanding real-time monitoring tools to detect system faults early and stabilize electricity transmission.

Main story

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has assured power consumers that national grid collapses will drop significantly between 2026 and 2030 as ongoing technical reforms take effect.

Speaking in Lagos, NISO General Manager for Research, Dr. Deji Ojo, attributed the improving transmission stability to stricter enforcement measures, structural reorganization, and deeper coordination across the power value chain. NISO was established in April 2024 following the unbundling of the Transmission Company of Nigeria under the Electricity Act 2023.

Evaluating operational performance, Ojo noted that frequent grid shutdowns in 2024 fell noticeably throughout 2025. He clarified that recent disturbances in 2026 stemmed primarily from acute gas shortages, which curtailed electricity generation and left the broader transmission network vulnerable to sudden voltage fluctuations.

While acknowledging that total elimination of grid trips is technically impossible due to supply-and-demand imbalances, Ojo affirmed that NISO is establishing stronger operational protocols to cushion system shocks. Key interventions include deploying digital monitoring infrastructure to enhance real-time visibility across the entire transmission network, allowing system operators to isolate faults before complete system shutdowns occur.

The issues

NISO’s reliance on real-time grid management highlights a persistent bottleneck in Nigeria’s power market: generation inadequacy. Even with advanced transmission tracking, a grid under-supplied with gas remains fragile. Achieving long-term grid stability requires concurrent investments in gas-to-power infrastructure, cost-reflective tariffs, and creditworthy off-takers to guarantee consistent gas feedstock for thermal generation plants.

What’s being said

“Grid collapses cannot be completely eliminated because they are influenced by generation capacity and the balance between electricity supply and demand.” — Dr. Deji Ojo, General Manager, Research, NISO

What’s next

NISO will continue rolling out its digital monitoring tools while working alongside power generation companies and gas suppliers to stabilize feedstock supplies ahead of peak demand cycles.

Bottom line

NISO is leveraging upgraded digital tracking and operational controls to stabilize power transmission, but steady gas supply remains vital to keeping the national grid online.