Stakeholders urge united action to tackle Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis

Key points

Education stakeholders have called for coordinated efforts to address Nigeria’s growing out-of-school children crisis.

They said the rising number of out-of-school children poses a threat to national development and security.

The stakeholders urged governments, private institutions, faith-based organisations and parents to invest more in education.

The call was made during the second anniversary and graduation ceremony of Mountain Top Schools in Abuja.

Mountain Top Schools announced plans to establish its Junior Secondary School as part of efforts to expand access to quality education.

Main Story

Education stakeholders, including clerics, parents and educationists, have called for a coordinated national response to Nigeria’s growing out-of-school children crisis, warning that the trend poses significant risks to the country’s development and security.

The stakeholders made the call during the second anniversary celebration and graduation ceremony of Mountain Top Schools held in Abuja.

They stressed that reversing the country’s out-of-school children challenge would require increased investment in education by governments at all levels, as well as stronger collaboration with the private sector, faith-based institutions, development partners, civil society organisations and parents.

Speaking at the event, Chairperson of the occasion, Mrs Rosemary Onoja, said government must take the lead in providing universal access to quality basic education while allowing private schools to complement public efforts.

According to her, despite Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources, the country continues to record one of the highest numbers of out-of-school children globally, underscoring the need for urgent policy action.

She commended private schools for supporting the education sector but maintained that governments must strengthen investment in educational infrastructure, improve teacher quality and expand access to learning opportunities.

Onoja also advocated greater support for mission schools, describing them as important institutions for nurturing morally upright and responsible future leaders.

Also speaking, the Regional Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) North Central Region 47, Pastor Emmanuel Ayantuga, said Mountain Top Schools was established to provide quality education rooted in Christian values and character development.

He said the school currently offers crèche, nursery, primary and secondary education and announced plans to establish a Junior Secondary School as part of its expansion programme.

Ayantuga noted that the school was founded to combine academic excellence with moral and spiritual development, adding that the institution remains committed to positively shaping the lives of children.

The Head Teacher of Mountain Top Schools, Mrs Taiwo Elegbede, said the institution provides quality education at subsidised rates, with some pupils receiving full scholarships and others benefiting from discounted tuition.

She described the school’s second anniversary as a reflection of its commitment to raising academically outstanding and morally responsible children.

The event featured choreography, news presentation, dance performances and awards for outstanding graduating pupils.

The Issues

Nigeria continues to grapple with one of the world’s largest populations of out-of-school children, with implications for economic growth, national security and social development.

Key challenges include:

Limited access to quality education, particularly in underserved communities.

Inadequate public investment in educational infrastructure, teachers and learning resources.

Economic hardship, which continues to push many children out of school.

Need for stronger collaboration between governments, private schools, faith-based organisations and development partners to expand access to education.

What’s Being Said

Rosemary Onoja, Chairperson of the Occasion

“The government must take the driver’s seat to fix Nigerian education in order to effectively check the out-of-school children challenge.”

“Moving forward, we must all do our part; the government should provide infrastructure and teachers should be ready to teach.”

Pastor Emmanuel Ayantuga, Regional Overseer, MFM North Central Region 47

“Children are like an empty plate and an empty notebook. If you don’t write what is right in it, somebody else will write another thing.”

“I have the passion to affect lives positively and bring the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to people right from their tender age, while also giving them quality education.”

Taiwo Elegbede, Head Teacher, Mountain Top Schools

“As a faith-based school, Mountain Top is rooted in sound academics and strong Christian values.”

“We have pupils that are not paying at all and we have pupils that are paying on discount.”

What’s Next

Mountain Top Schools plans to commence its Junior Secondary School programme as it expands its educational offerings.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are expected to continue advocating stronger public investment, broader partnerships and sustained policy interventions to reduce the number of out-of-school children and improve access to quality education nationwide.

Bottom Line

Education stakeholders say tackling Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis requires collective action, with governments, private institutions, faith-based organisations and parents working together to ensure every child has access to quality education.