Nigeria’s supply chain sector joins Pan-African professional confederation ASCON

African Centre for Supply Chain Nigeria becomes one of four new member bodies admitted to the pan-African confederation, positioning Nigerian professionals for deeper cross-border collaboration as the 2026 ASCON Conference opens in Zambia this month

African Centre for Supply Chain Nigeria becomes one of four new member bodies admitted to the pan-African confederation, positioning Nigerian professionals for deeper cross-border collaboration as the 2026 ASCON Conference opens in Zambia this month.

The African Centre for Supply Chain (ACSC) has been admitted as a member body of the African Supply Chain Confederation (ASCON), giving Nigerian supply chain and procurement professionals a formal seat within the continent’s leading professional network ahead of the 2026 ASCON Conference in Livingstone, Zambia.

ACSC’s admission was announced alongside three other new member bodies — the Institute of Procurement and Supply Rwanda, Tanzania’s Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board, and the Malawi Institute of Procurement and Supplies — as ASCON expands its membership base beyond its founding bloc of Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The expansion comes as ASCON prepares to host its flagship conference from 23 to 25 September under the theme “Africa Rising: Converting Strength into Global Supply Chain Impact,” at the Radisson Blu Mosi-Oa-Tunya Livingstone Resort. The venue sits within reach of Victoria Falls, known locally as Mosi-oa-Tunya — “the smoke that thunders” — in the Kololo and Lozi languages.

ASCON Goodwill Ambassador and Africa’s first Professor Extraordinaire in Supply Chain Management, Professor Douglas Boateng, said the confederation’s growth reflects a broader continental push toward integration.

“The Africa we envision will be built through connected supply chains, stronger partnerships and shared prosperity,” Boateng said. “As Africa’s supply chain profession continues to grow, platforms such as the ASCON Conference play an important role in bringing together industry leaders, institutions, and professionals committed to advancing the continent’s future.”

The conference has also drawn a widening base of sponsors and partners, including Belgium Campus iTversity, UXi Private Education, Commerce Edge, CTU Training Solutions, IMM Graduate School, and Smart Procurement, alongside travel partnerships with Fastjet (Official Airline Partner), Ethiopian Airlines (Official Airline Carrier), South African Airways (Airline Partner), and Wings Travel (Official Travel Partner).

With Nigeria now formally represented through ACSC, industry watchers expect the country’s procurement and logistics professionals to gain greater visibility in shaping continental standards — an outcome that could carry weight for a market central to discussions on intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).