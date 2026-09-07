Lagos ranks fourth for luxury two-bedroom rents

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Lagos ranked fourth among 10 cities for high-end two-bedroom rental costs in 2026.

• The average annual rent for a luxury two-bedroom apartment in Lagos was put at $19,379.

• Prime areas such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Banana Island command some of the city’s highest rents.

• Some ultra-luxury properties along Bourdillon, Alexandra and Gerrard roads in Ikoyi reportedly rent for up to $130,000 annually.

• Tenants often face additional costs including advance rent, agency fees, legal fees, caution deposits and service charges.

• Agency fees can range from one to two months’ rent or about 10 per cent of annual rent.

• Legal and agreement fees can range from five per cent to 10 per cent of annual rent.

• Rising land prices and construction costs are putting further pressure on Lagos’ housing market.

• Cement prices have increased significantly, while reinforcement steel has also become more expensive.

• Lagos had an estimated housing deficit of 3.4 million units in 2025.

• The state needs an estimated 227,576 new homes annually to keep pace with population growth and replace ageing housing stock.

Main Story

Lagos has ranked fourth among 10 cities for high-end two-bedroom rental costs, with the average annual rent estimated at $19,379 in 2026, According to a recent report by Nairametrics, the high cost of luxury housing in Lagos is being driven by several factors, including limited land availability, strong demand in prime locations, rising construction costs, property speculation and currency devaluation.

The report noted that high-end properties in areas such as Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Banana Island are typically priced in dollars. Some ultra-luxury developments along the Bourdillon, Alexandra and Gerrard corridors in Ikoyi can command annual rents of up to $130,000, The cost of securing accommodation also goes beyond the advertised annual rent. Tenants in Nigeria commonly face demands for annual or multiple years’ rent in advance, adding significant pressure to the upfront cost of renting.

Agency fees can range from one to two months’ rent or about 10 per cent of annual rent, while legal and agreement fees can range from five per cent to 10 per cent, Additional expenses may include caution deposits, stamp duty, utility deposits, internet installation and service charges, These charges can make the actual cost of securing a luxury rental considerably higher than the headline annual rent.

The Issues

The rising cost of housing in Lagos is being compounded by increasing development expenses, Land prices have reportedly more than doubled in several parts of the city in recent years, while construction materials and labour have also become significantly more expensive.

Cement, for example, now sells for about N12,500 to N15,000 per bag, compared with roughly N5,000 to N6,000 at the end of 2023. Reinforcement steel has also risen to between N1m and N1.5m per tonne, The combination of expensive land, materials and labour is making it more difficult for developers to deliver affordable housing.

What’s Being Said

The report estimates that construction materials and labour can account for about 50 per cent to 65 per cent of the construction budget for medium-sized residential developments, Land can also represent around 20 per cent of expected revenue on some projects.

In response to rising costs, some developers are reducing unit sizes, moving to locations where land is cheaper, using alternative construction materials and developing projects in phases, However, industry experts say a significant portion of the increased development costs is ultimately passed on to buyers and tenants.

What’s Next

Lagos’ housing market is likely to remain under pressure as population growth continues to increase demand for accommodation, The state had an estimated housing deficit of about 3.4 million units in 2025 and needs approximately 227,576 new homes every year to keep pace with population growth and replace ageing housing stock, Increasing housing supply, improving infrastructure and reducing the cost of property development will therefore remain important to addressing the affordability challenge.

Bottom Line

Lagos’ fourth-place ranking for luxury two-bedroom rents highlights the growing cost of premium accommodation in the city. While strong demand and limited land contribute to high rents, rising construction costs, currency pressures and additional rental charges are making housing increasingly expensive. With a multi-million-unit housing deficit, Lagos faces a major challenge in providing enough affordable homes for its growing population.