OOU strengthens collaboration with CBN for enhanced service delivery

By Annette Ikponmwonba | September 7, 2026

Keypoints

• Olabisi Onabanjo University has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria.

• The university’s Department of Banking and Finance visited the CBN Abeokuta Branch to deepen academic–industry engagement.

• OOU said the partnership would enhance practical knowledge and professional exposure for academic staff and students.

• The university is seeking opportunities for research collaboration, policy dialogue, staff development, guest lectures and joint publications.

• Both institutions expressed support for sustained engagement to advance Nigeria’s financial system and economic development.

Main Story

The Department of Banking and Finance, Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening academic–industry collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to enhance service delivery and professional development, The university disclosed this in a statement on Monday following a recent visit to the CBN Abeokuta Branch.

According to the statement, the visit was aimed at deepening engagement between the university and Nigeria’s apex financial regulatory institution, while enhancing the practical knowledge and professional exposure of academic staff in the rapidly evolving financial sector.

The delegation was led by the Director of OOU Business School, Professor Bamidele Ilo, and included the Head of the Department of Banking and Finance, Dr James Obadeyemi; OOU ASUU Chairman, Dr Ganiyu Yinusa; Dr T. O. Agbatogun; Dr S. K. Belau; Mr O. E. Olowofela; Dr R. A. Folami; Dr M. E. Ariyibi; and Dr O. Babalola.

The delegation was received by the Branch Controller, Mr Malik Ademola, and members of the CBN Abeokuta Branch management team, Speaking during the engagement, Prof Ilo emphasised the importance of stronger linkages between universities and financial-sector institutions to ensure that academic research and teaching remain responsive to developments in the economy and financial system.

He said the visit was also intended to explore opportunities for research collaboration, policy dialogue, knowledge sharing, staff development, guest lectures, seminars, joint publications and other academic and professional initiatives, “It is believed that sustained engagement with institutions such as the CBN would contribute to bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and professional practice, while providing academic staff and students with greater exposure to real-world developments in banking and finance,” Ilo said.

He expressed optimism that the visit would serve as a foundation for deeper institutional collaboration between OOU and the CBN, particularly in financial-sector research, capacity building, knowledge exchange and professional development.

The visit concluded on a positive note, with both parties recognising the mutual benefits of continued engagement and the importance of strengthening university–industry partnerships for the advancement of Nigeria’s financial system and economic development.

The engagement further reinforced OOU’s commitment to building strategic partnerships with key institutions and stakeholders whose expertise and experience can contribute to the university’s teaching, research and community-development mandate.

The Issues

The financial sector is evolving rapidly, making closer collaboration between academic institutions and industry regulators increasingly important, For universities, stronger engagement with institutions such as the CBN can help ensure that teaching and research reflect current developments in banking, monetary policy and financial regulation, while giving academics and students greater exposure to professional practice.

What’s Being Said

Prof Ilo stressed that stronger university–industry linkages would help bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical experience, He also identified research collaboration, policy dialogue, knowledge sharing, staff development, seminars, guest lectures and joint publications as potential areas of cooperation.

What’s Next

OOU and the CBN are expected to build on the engagement through sustained institutional interaction and potential collaborations in research, capacity building, knowledge exchange and professional development.

Bottom Line

OOU is seeking to deepen its relationship with the CBN as part of efforts to make academic teaching and research more responsive to developments in Nigeria’s financial sector while creating greater opportunities for professional exposure and knowledge exchange.