Nigeria’s Internet Users Increase to 115.9 Million In March – NCC

Nigeria’s Internet Users Increase to 115.9 Million In March – NCC

By
- May 20, 2019
- in COVER, IT/TELECOM
73
0
NCC

Internet users in Nigeria increased marginally to  115,938,255 million in March  2019, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.

The NCC made this known on Monday in its Monthly Internet Subscribers Data for February posted on its website.

The data showed that overall internet users increased to 115,938,225  in March from 114,725,357  recorded in February showing an increase of  1,212,868  new subscribers.

According to the data, Airtel, MTN  and Globacom gained more internet subscribers during the month under review, while 9mobile was the biggest loser.

The breakdown revealed that Globacom gained the most with  950,115 new internet users, increasing its subscription in March  to  28, 436,386  from 27,486,271 recorded in February.

Airtel  came second  with 351,657  new users in the month under review, increasing its subscription to 31,243,185  in March  as against 30,891,518 recorded in February

MTN also gained 13,522 new internet users in March , increasing its subscription to 46,552,185  as against 46, 538,633 in February.

The NCC data further showed that 9Mobile  lost 166,542  internet users in March  with 9,642,393 as against 9,808,935 recorded in February.

The data revealed that Visafone recorded 64,076 in March, but had nothing recorded in February .

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Jaguar Land Rover Records £3.6billion Annual Loss

Jaguar Land Rover has posted a £3.6billion annual