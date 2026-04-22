Gov. Oborevwori commits to ‘green finance’ through renewable energy and waste reforms

Keypoints

Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori reaffirmed his commitment to sustainable development at the ANAN Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) programme in Asaba.

The governor emphasized the transition to renewable energy and advanced waste management to mitigate flooding and coastal erosion.

Accountants were urged to adopt “Sustainability Reporting” as a tool for transparency and to attract green finance to the state.

The administration’s “MORE Agenda” now officially embeds climate resilience into its primary policy priorities.

Delta State has recently enacted the 2024 Energy Power Sector Law and signed a $2.9 billion deal to electrify 471 rural communities using mini-grids.

Main Story

Delta State is positioning itself as a regional leader in the transition to a “green economy.” On Tuesday, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, represented by Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme, addressed members of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), stating that climate change is no longer a “distant concern” for the state.

Citing recurring flooding and the vulnerability of coastal riverine communities, the governor argued that Delta’s response must be “deliberate, data-driven, and measurable.”

A central theme of the address was the role of financial professionals in this transformation. Oborevwori noted that for Delta to attract significant green investment, accountants must move beyond traditional bookkeeping toward “Sustainability Reporting.”

By accurately accounting for environmental and social costs, the state hopes to build the level of transparency required to unlock international green bonds and climate-focused funding.

This shift aligns with the state’s recently launched 2026 budget, which allocates ₦16 billion specifically to power supply and a multi-grid electricity template.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the coastal-vulnerability friction; while the government invests in urban renewal, the increasing frequency of sea-level rises in Delta’s riverine areas requires expensive, long-term engineering solutions. Authorities must solve the problem of waste-to-wealth scalability, as the state’s current waste management systems must transition from simple disposal to integrated recycling to support a circular economy.

Furthermore, there is a data-transparency risk; without standardized sustainability reporting from professional bodies like ANAN, it will be difficult for the state to prove its climate milestones to global green-finance investors. To succeed, the administration must bridge the gap between “high-level policy” and the “technical reporting” capacity of its financial workforce.

What’s Being Said

“Sustainability reporting is not merely a compliance obligation; it is a critical tool for strengthening transparency and guiding responsible investment,” stated Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme noted that the “impact of climate change is evident in recurring flooding and changing rainfall patterns” in Delta.

What’s Next

Delta State is expected to begin the deployment of its 8.5MW independent power plant in Asaba to feed government establishments and later tertiary institutions.

in Asaba to feed government establishments and later tertiary institutions. The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and Delta State will continue implementing the MoU to attract $158 million in private sector renewable investments for off-grid sites.

in private sector renewable investments for off-grid sites. ANAN members are anticipated to integrate the “Sustainability Reporting” modules into the state’s 2026 mid-year financial reviews.

A massive rehabilitation of 441 primary healthcare centers is planned, with several slated to receive solar-hybrid power systems to ensure 24/7 operations.

Bottom Line

Governor Oborevwori is reframing Delta’s environmental challenges as an economic opportunity. By linking renewable energy projects to the rigorous financial standards of sustainability reporting, the state is making a clear bid for “green finance” to power its future.