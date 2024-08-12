Nigeria’s Economic Reform Is My Priority; Constitution Review Will Come Later—Tinubu

Nigerians have received assurances from President Bola Tinubu that, upon cementing ongoing economic changes for the country’s development, he will take into consideration rewriting the 1999 Constitution.

theWhen Tinubu met with a group of distinguished Nigerians known as The Patriots at the State House in Abuja, he made this declaration. Ajuri Ngelale, the President’s Special Advisor, revealed this in a statement on August 9, 2024.

One of the newest calls for a reform of the Constitution is that of The Patriots, led by Chief Emeka Anyaoku, a former secretary-general of the Commonwealth.

Representatives from the legal profession and different geographical zones, including Kanu Agabi (SAN) and Mike Ozekhome (SAN), were present in the group.

According to the statement, Chief Anyaoku urged the president to fix the Constitution, saying it would genuinely solve Nigeria’s problems as a nation.

be composedHe was quoted as saying: “The convening of a national constituent assembly with the mandate to produce a draft people’s democratic constitution. The constituent assembly should be of directly elected individuals, on a non-political basis, from the 36 states of the federation, possibly three individuals per state, and one from the FCT.

geopolitical”They should be assisted by seven constitutional lawyers, one drawn from each of the six geo-political zones and the FCT. The deliberations of the constituent assembly should take into full account the 1960/63 constitutions, as well as the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference and indeed of the various national conferences that considered the Nigerian constitutions.”

”The draft constitution, produced by the constituent assembly, should be put to a national referendum and, if approved, should then be signed by the President as the genuine Nigerian people’s constitution.”

What Tinubu is Saying:

Responding to the requests, the president said the Patriots are not a group he can ignore because they reflect the heart and aspirations of society.

He explained that while certain challenges are required for good governance, the economic and policy decisions he has been making are needed to “manage the twists and turns” of democratic governance.

He assured that the path to a referendum and constitutional review will be considered when his economic reforms start producing the desired results.

He said, ”I believe in the unity of this country, and I want to assure you that whatever is necessary to put happiness and good governance in the hands of all Nigerians is what I would do.

”The avoidance of chaos is necessary to build this country and move its aspirations forward for the benefit of all of us.

”I am currently preoccupied with economic reform. That is my first priority. Once this is in place, as soon as possible, I will look at other options, including constitutional review as recommended by you and other options.”