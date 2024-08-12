Complete List: Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Table

The recently finished 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris had been a fascinating and thrilling competition. The French capital hosted the games, which went by the slogan “Games Wide Open (French: Ouvrons Grand les Jeux).”

10,714 athletes representing 216 nations competed in the Paris Olympics, winning 1,436 medals overall.

China comes in second with 91 medals, and the United States leads the medal standings with 126. On the other hand, 40 gold medals were shared by both nations.

France, the host country, won 64 medals in all, including 16 gold. With four gold, two silver, and five bronze medals, Kenya is the first nation from Africa to appear on the medal table.

See the medals table below: